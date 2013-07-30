European stocks buoyed by batch of upbeat earnings

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.6 pct

* EDF jumps 7.4 percent after lifting outlook

* Barclays drop on rights issue plans

* Volumes thin as investors await Fed

By Blaise Robinson

July 30 European shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday as positive results from euro zone blue chips such as EDF and Air Liquide fuelled expectations of an earnings recovery.

Gains were capped and overall trading volumes were thin, however, as some investors took to the sidelines pending the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday, expected to shed light on the outlook for the Fed's quantitative easing programme.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.01 percent higher at 1,206.18 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 2,759.21 points.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX index added 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 added 0.5 percent.

"We're optimistic because central banks are active, interest rates are low, corporate default rates are historically low and corporate results aren't too bad given the economic situation," said Alain Pitous, deputy CIO of Amundi, which has about 750 billion euros ($994 billion) under management.

"It's not necessarily the indexes that are rising the most, but within indexes, you have big outperformers jumping after reporting forecast-beating results or with a positive tone on their outlook, and this should continue in the next few weeks."

EDF shares jumped 7.4 percent to a near two-year high after the French power company lifted its outlook for 2013 core profit, while Air Liquide gained 3.6 percent after upbeat comments on its outlook.

Alcatel-Lucent also surged, up 14.4 percent after the telecom gear maker reported forecast-beating quarterly sales and said mobile chip maker Qualcomm will buy a minority stake in the group.

"The turnaround story in the euro zone is gaining traction. The recent PMIs showed improvement, the ECB is really pro-active and there's still a lot of room on the upside for equities from Southern Europe," said Riccardo Designori, analyst at Brown Editore, in Milan.

"It's still going to be bumpy, we will certainly have a few negative surprises and short-term selloffs on the market, but with a time horizon of six months, these dips will be buying opportunities," he said.

Most banking stocks ended the day in the red, hurt by renewed worries over capital ratios in the sector after Barclays said it will have to raise 5.8 billion pounds ($8.9 billion) to plug a larger-than-expected capital shortfall spotted by Britain's financial regulator. Barclays' stock dropped 5.7 percent.

Overall trading volumes were thin, with the volume on the Euro STOXX 50 index only representing 70 percent of the index's daily average volume of the past three months.