Strong miners push European shares to set 2-month high

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 percent
* Basic resources stocks gain ground on China data
* HSBC takes most points off FTSEurofirst after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 5 European shares climbed to a new
two-month high on Monday, led by basic resources stocks after
positive analyst comments and data showing China's services
sector steadied last month.
The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index rose 1
percent, helped by a 1.6 percent rise in Anglo American
when Citigroup raised its target price for the stock after the
company's results.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, all miners among
the 29 percent that have announced their results so far have met
or beaten expectations. In contrast, only 56 percent of firms on
the overall STOXX Europe 600 have met or beaten second
quarter forecasts, with 61 percent of results in.
Sentiment also improved after a survey showed new business
in China's services sector recovered in July from a multi-year
low.
European basic resources stocks have gained more than 10
percent since early July after falling sharply this year on
concerns about the demand for metals in top consumer China. The
sector index is still down about 19 percent in 2013.
"We like the materials sector, which has been unloved for a
long time. The sector faces some structural issues, but we have
seen more disciplined capital expenditure and that's positive,"
James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
"We have a positive bias towards the broader stock market as
we think that valuations are still not challenging and the
earnings season has been positive," Butterfill said.
At 1101 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1,226.72 points after hitting an intra-day high of
1,231.31, the highest since late May.
However, gains were capped by a 4.2 percent fall in HSBC
, Europe's biggest bank, after it posted slower than
expected earnings growth.
HSBC took the most points off the FTSEurofirst 300 index,
with volumes rising to 87 percent of its 90-day daily average,
against 28 percent for the blue-chip index.
Among other major decliners, Danone fell 1.1
percent after New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's
biggest dairy exporter, said it had found bacteria in some
products that could cause botulism.
In response, China has halted the import of some dairy
products, while Danone said it has recalled products that may
have contained the contaminated whey.
But sentiment towards the broader stock market remained
positive, helped by euro zone PMI data and Friday's U.S. jobs
data that pushed back expectations for any trimming of U.S.
monetary stimulus.
"The market is getting some support as the (U.S. stimulus)
tapering timetable is likely to be changed," Mike van Dulken,
head of research at Accendo Markets, said. "The market still has
a bullish bias and we could revisit the May highs."