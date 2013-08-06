European shares stutter approaching year highs

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat at 1,225.79
* Intertek lifted by RBC upgrade
* Credit Agricole profit rises twelvefold
* Standard Chartered due to report at 0815 GMT
* Lanxess, Fresnillo knocked by results
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 6 European shares were flat early on
Tuesday after indexes fell in the United States and in Asia and
amid signs that a rally was running out of steam as key indexes
approach 2013 highs.
By 0732 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at
1,225.79, while the index of euro zone blue chip shares
was at 2,807.95.
The indexes were approaching the year highs they reached in
May of 1,258.09 and 2,851.48, respectively, levels from which
they both sold off sharply.
In the short-term, the FTSEurofirst 300 and the STOXX50e
could stutter with the indexes both in overbought territory,
according to their nine-day relative strength indicators.
"The dog days of summer have arrived and after a profitable
run from the late June lows, equity investors might just be
anticipating a period of consolidation, assuming a quieter spell
of macro and political news," said Ian Williams, equity
strategist at Peel Hunt.
Technology shares were strong early on, with British testing
firm Intertek Group up 4.1 percent after RBC upgraded
the company to "sectorperform" from "underperform".
"We like the testing structural growth story, comparatives
are now more benign and we see a pick up in M&A as likely," RBC
said.
Banks were in focus with French Credit Agricole up
3.9 percent after reporting a more than twelvefold increase in
quarterly profit year-on-year.
Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered is due to
post its first-half results at 0815 GMT.
It will expect to fare better than Europe's largest bank
HSBC, which extended recent losses, down 0.8 percent as
Deutsche Bank cut its rating on the company to "hold" from "buy"
following weaker-than-expected results on Monday.
With no signs of recovery in auto markets and growth in
China slowing, Lanxess slid 6.4 percent as the German
chemicals company issued a profit warning.
Earnings expectations continue to be downgraded for European
companies, with third-quarter estimates cut by an average of 3
percent for those companies which have already reported earnings
in the current quarter, according to Starmine data.
Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline fell 1 percent after
Citigroup cut its rating to "neutral" from "buy", while consumer
goods firm Unilever NV shed 1 percent after JP
Morgan downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from
"overweight".
Investors will look at UK industrial output data for June at
0830 GMT, Germany's industrial orders for June at 1000 GMT,
Italy's preliminary gross domestic product for the second
quarter at 0900 GMT and U.S. international trade data for June
at 1230 GMT for hints about the market's near-term direction.
"The trend in both the UK and Germany has been steady
improvement and expectations on the whole have been met or
beaten in most cases, so we would not rule out good numbers
again," IG Markets said in a note.