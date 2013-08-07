REFILE-UPDATE 1-Central bank talk dents European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 percent

* Britain's FTSE lags, BoE ties interest rates to jobs

* Possible imminent U.S. stimulus cut hurts equities

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Aug 7 European stocks slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns that the U.S. and UK central banks may start to tighten monetary policy sooner than markets had expected.

Britain's FTSE 100 led the market lower, down 1.4 percent, after the Bank of England said on Wednesday it planned to keep interest rates at current record lows until unemployment falls to 7 percent, a more modest target than some had expected.

And Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, typically among the most dovish policymakers, said late on Tuesday the central bank will probably trim its bond-buying later this year and could do so next month, depending on economic data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.3 percent at 1,217.59 points, drifting back from two-month highs hit earlier this week.

"Investors are questioning whether the rally can continue in an environment which can have a tapering stimulus headline against it," Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays, said.

Brenntag dropped 3 percent to near the bottom of the FTSEurofirst 300 as the world's largest chemicals distributor posted second-quarter core earnings below market expectations and warned of slowing growth.

After a run up of almost 10 percent from late June lows, as the holiday season gets underway, volumes dry up, and U.S. second-quarter earnings unwind, traders said that a period of consolidation might be setting into the FTSEurofirst 300.

"I don't think traders have any real willingness to push the market noticeably in one direction or the other assuming the (macro) news continues to come in in-line with expectations or slightly above," Matt Basi, trader at CMC Markets, said.