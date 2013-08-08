European stocks steady, supported by Chinese data; Nestle drops

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.03 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1 pct
* Strong Chinese trade data boosts mining sector
* Nestle falls after trimming outlook
* Deutsche Telekom surges after posting strong U.S. growth
PARIS, Aug 8 European stocks were steady in
early trade on Thursday following two days of losses, with
strong Chinese trade data sparking gains in the mining sector
while food company Nestle dropped after cutting its
outlook.
At 0730 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.03 percent at 1,216.80 points, having
lost 0.6 percent in the past two sessions.
Chinese exports rose 5.1 percent in July from a year ago,
above forecasts of 3 percent, and imports jumped 10.9 percent
against forecasts of 2.1 percent, signalling the economy may be
stabilising after a growth slowdown.
Heavyweight mining shares featured among the top gainers,
with Anglo American up 2.1 percent and BHP Billiton
up 1.2 percent.
"I think that the fears about China have been exaggerated,
and there are quite good opportunities among beaten-down miners,
even if it's just for a short-term technical bounce," a
Paris-based equity and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trader.
Worries over China's economy, the world's biggest metals
consumer, have dragged on mining shares this year, with the
STOXX Europe 600 basic resources sector index down 21
percent so far, by far the worst sector performance and lagging
well behind the FTSEurofirst 300, which is up 7.6 percent.
Thursday's results were mixed, with Nestle
dropping 2 percent after missing first-half sales forecasts and
cutting its 2013 target.
Deutsche Telekom rose 4.1 percent after results
showed robust growth in the United States.
So far in Europe's earnings season, about 56 percent of
STOXX Europe 600 index have met or beaten profit
forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, a
relatively good score though below Wall Street's 72 percent of
S&P 500 companies.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index,
which has gained 12 percent since late June, was up 0.1 percent
at 2,801.23 points, not far from a year high of 2,851.48 points
hit in May.
"With the strong Chinese data, the hope to see indexes reach
year highs is back. But sentiment is fragile," said Guillaume
Dumans, co-ahead of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm.
"Our daily indicator is actually in the contrarian zone, so
we expect the market to retreat today at some point."