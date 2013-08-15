Unease over central bank tightening hits European stocks

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.5 percent
* Zurich Insurance results a weak spot in strong sector
* Technical charts show scope for more near-term weakness
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Aug 15 European stock markets shed some
of their recent strong gains on Thursday, unnerved by signs that
central banks might tighten policy sooner than expected, which
led investors to position for more weakness.
British stocks led the fallers, with the FTSE 100 down 1.9
percent after strong retail sales added to speculation
that a rebounding UK economy could trigger an
earlier-than-planned interest rate rise.
Signs of easing U.S. unemployment kept alive the possibility
that the Federal Reserve could scale back bond purchases as soon
as next month.
The prospects of less central bank stimulus, coupled with
the looming expiry of a sizeable chunk of defensive positions on
European shares on Friday, shook investor sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1.5 percent to 1,221.59 points by
1413 GMT. The EuroSTOXX 50 benchmark of euro zone
blue-chips lost 1.4 percent to 2,811.48 points, retreating from
2-year peaks.
The steep market slump pushed up realised 25-day volatility
on the index to 11.46 from a trough of 10.75.
"The four or five times we've been at similar levels, it's
created market sell-offs ... You are at historically divergent
levels between bonds and equities (volatility) so bonds are
telling you something and equities, up until now, didn't seem to
be listening," said Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument
Securities.
"We've certainly be advocating people buy some September
puts because they look very cheap and it looks a fantastic way
to be short of the market with limited downside."
Indeed put options, which give the right to buy the index
later and are thus used to bet on or protect against future
market weakness, witnessed strong activity.
The 2,600 strikes on EuroSTOXX 50 saw the most demand for
September and October, implying a fall of some 8 percent. Demand
was exacerbated by the expiry of August options on Friday, when
some 75 percent more puts are due to mature than upside calls.
"If there are a lot more puts expiring relative to calls
than normal one is susceptible after the expiry because those
puts are where your hedges are," Monument's Ash said.
Technical charts also showed scope for more weakness.
"Given the inability of bulls to build on yesterday's break
above the 2,851.48 key high and bearish divergence present on
the daily momentum study, I'm slightly cautious at the moment,"
said Chris Wright, technical analyst at Informa Global Markets.
"...However, the broader uptrend remains very much intact."
The steepness of Thursday's retreat was exacerbated by very
thin volumes, even by August standards, given the Assumption Day
bank holiday in much of continental Europe.
But volumes were robust at about 150 percent of the daily
average in Zurich Insurance, which fell 3.7 percent
after a sharp drop in second-quarter profits prompted it to
voice caution on full year targets.
All other insurers in STOXX Europe 600 have met or beaten
forecasts according to StarMine.
"To an extent Zurich has been hurt because they are more
exposed to the U.S. and there was more weather and catastrophe
events there," said Ben Cohen, analyst at Cannacord Genuity.