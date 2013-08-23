Better economic picture pushes European shares higher

* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.4 pct in choppy trade
* Index heads for weekly loss after 3 weeks of gains
* Cyclicals stocks outright winners; commodities up
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 23 A rally in commodity and
financial shares on the improving economic outlook helped
European stocks to gain on Friday, although the market was still
headed for this month's first weekly loss on concerns of a cut
in U.S. stimulus.
Thin volumes due to the holiday season and comments from the
U.S. Federal Reserve members kept the market choppy throughout
the day, with the FTSEurofirst up 0.4 percent at
1,223.62 points by 1440 GMT after trading in a 1,214.28-1,226.26
range. Volumes were just half of the 90-day daily average.
But the index, down 0.6 percent this week, headed for its
first weekly loss since late last month on lingering concerns
that the U.S. central bank could start trimming its liquidity
support as early as next month, and Friday's comments from Fed
officials failed to provide any clearer direction.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said he would back a
cut in asset purchases by next month if data between now and
then showed a "sustainable picture" for growth, while San
Francisco Fed President John Williams said it would be wise to
start the move "later this year".
"It wouldn't surprise me at all to see the Fed start to
reduce bond purchases in September. But I am not convinced that
this is going to be a huge hurdle for equity markets to get
through," Ian Richards, global head of equities strategy at
Exane BNP Paribas, said.
He said that European shares were likely to go higher in
September, when more investors were back from their holidays, as
the Chinese economy was showing signs of stabilisation, European
equities were still looking very attractively valued and
economic figures from Europe were encouraging.
Consumer morale in the euro zone jumped to its highest in
two years, Germany enjoyed its fastest rate of economic
expansion in more than a year in the second quarter, and Britain
revised up its growth, data showed on Friday.
Better economic prospects helped cyclical shares, with
energy, mining and financial shares among the top gainers. The
STOXX Europe 600 oil and gas index, up 1 percent, was
the top sectoral gainer, while insurers rose 0.7 percent
and basic resources stocks gained 0.8 percent.
Britain's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index rose 0.8
percent to 6,496.85 points to outperform the broader market
following the GDP data and a rally in miners on stronger metals.
"Macro momentum in the UK is one of strongest in any of the
major developed countries right now," said Nick Nelson, global
equity strategist at UBS, who expected the FTSE to end the year
at 7,000 and the STOXX Europe 600 index at 325 points.
The STOXX index was up 0.4 percent at 304.61.
Among individual movers, Commerzbank rose 2.5
percent after a report suggested the German government could
sell its 17 percent stake in the struggling bank to another
European lender.