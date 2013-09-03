Europe stocks steady as M&A offsets Syrian worries

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.03 pct after hitting 1-wk high
* Short squeeze sends Nokia up 40 pct after unit sale
* Syrian tensions keep gains in check
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 3 European stocks' week-long rally
paused on Tuesday, with a 40 percent surge in Nokia
after Microsoft agreed to buy the Finnish firm's phone
business offset by brewing worries over Syria.
Israel tested a U.S.-backed missile system in the
Mediterranean on Tuesday but did not announce the launch in
advance, prompting a disclosure by Russia that kept financial
markets on edge.
At 1505 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.03 percent at 1,216.51 points after
hitting a one-week high earlier, with the STOXX Europe 600 tech
sector index surging 2.9 percent.
Alcatel-Lucent jumped 9.1 percent and Ericsson
was up 6.4 percent.
Nokia, once the world's dominant cellphone maker, said it
will be selling its handset business for 5.44 billion euros to
Microsoft.
The news sparked a massive short squeeze rally on Nokia's
shares - one of the most shorted stocks in Europe with 12
percent of shares out on loan - as hedge funds with negative
bets on the stock were caught off-guard by the deal and
scrambled to buy the shares back and close out loss-making
positions.
Hobart Capital director Justin Haque said the deal and the
ensuing spike in Nokia's share price would hammer hedge funds.
"It's going to be a long/short body bag job," he said.
The Nokia deal followed Verizon Communications' move
on Monday to buy Vodafone out of their U.S. wireless
business for $130 billion, fuelling expectations of an M&A
revival that could support the market in the coming months.
"We are in an environment of growing merger fantasy for sure
as economic conditions are improving, companies are cash-rich
and interest rates are very low," Christian Stocker, equity
strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said. "I see more mega deals
taking place in the fourth quarter."
The FTSEurofirst 300 has gained 2.2 percent since a low last
Wednesday, gains that were fuelled by M&A activity as well as by
worldwide factory data showing the global economic recovery was
on track.
On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management said its
index of U.S. national factory activity rose to 55.7 in August
from 55.4 the prior month, easily beating expectations for 54.
"Things are improving, especially in Europe, and the 'great
rotation' out of bonds and into equities is under way. For
long-term investors, this is an amazing opportunity to get
exposure to stocks," said Eric Galiegue, head of Valquant, a
Paris-based financial research firm.