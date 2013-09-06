UPDATE 1-European shares rise as U.S. jobs data pushes Fed taper back

* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 0.5 percent

* Stocks jump as U.S. job data seen delaying Fed taper

* Syria concerns prompt volatile session, knocking market back

* European stocks attract strong flows

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Sept 6 European shares rose on Friday, spurred higher after U.S. jobs data missed expectations, fuelling hopes stimulus from the Federal Reserve will be continued at full pace beyond September.

However, stocks endured a choppy session after concerns over Russia's support for Syria in the event of an attack unnerved investors.

The index jumped to a 0.6 percent gain following weaker-than-forecast jobs data from the United States, which raised the prospect of continued monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

U.S. jobs growth was less than expected in August, indicating the Federal Reserve may not start tapering stimulus - which has helped drive equity markets higher - this month as markets had expected.

"The labour market data is weaker than expected - with weaker job creation - and as worker participation has fallen, it's no surprise that the tapering that was seen to be in the price is coming out of the price, and now we're rallying," Gerard Lane, analyst at Shore Capital, said.

"What's a concern is that bad news is such good news ... if they don't taper, then it's because the economy is worse than we think, which isn't good in the long run for equities."

In a volatile session, the FTSEurofirst 300 then dropped 0.4 percent into negative territory after Bloomberg reported that Russia would "assist" Syria in the case of an external attack. The index pared losses when Reuters clarified that Russia would "maintain current support" if Syria was attacked.

"It just goes to show how jittery the markets are over Syria," David Madden, market analyst at IG, said.

Friday's market flux was the latest example of the market's sensitivity to headlines regarding the situation in Syria as the United States explores intervention in the conflict, and Madden added that the situation in the Middle East was capping gains in equity markets.

"We could gain strongly if Syria wasn't around, but if it all goes pear-shaped, we could be sharply lower again."

The FTSEurofirst 300 recovered to close 0.5 percent higher at 1,228.11 points, only just off its intraday high, with investors able to refocus on the jobs data once the volatility around Syria had settled down.

The FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 2.9 percent this week - its best weekly showing since April, with investors turning more optimistic on the economy and stocks in the region.

Signs of an economic recovery in Europe have prompted several strategists to raise their ratings on European shares, with Citi and UBS both upgrading the region this week.

U.S. investors also added to their holdings of European equities for a 10th straight week in the seven days to Sept. 4 as they switched out of domestic, emerging market and Japanese stocks, Lipper data showed.