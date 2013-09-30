Italian. U.S. politics drag down European shares

* Italy's FTSE MIB down 1.2 pct after ministers resign
* Sentiment also fragile on U.S. budget impasse
* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.6 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 30 Italian shares hit a three-week
low on Monday after ministerial resignations threatened the
survival of the government, while political wrangling over the
U.S. budget also dented European investor sentiment.
Italy's FTSE MIB fell 1.2 percent to 17,434.86
points after earlier hitting 17,199.82, its lowest since Sept.
10, as ministers from the party of Silvio Berlusconi withdrew
from the cabinet over threats to evict him from parliament after
a tax fraud conviction.
The index pared losses after about 20 lawmakers from
Berlusconi's People of Freedom party (PDL) threatened to form a
breakaway group unless the ex-premier backed down.
The Milan bourse is still up 14 percent this quarter, its
best performance since 2009.
Investors are nervous, however, as the political turmoil has
the potential to upset Italy's economic recovery. Rating agency
Fitch said prolonged uncertainty in the heavily indebted country
could trigger a cut in its credit rating.
"I would not touch Italy at the moment as the political
uncertainty is bringing some fears about the government's
stability. I would rather invest in ...Germany and France," said
Anthony Chemla, Asset allocation manager at B Capital Wealth
Management.
"... (But) if political stability comes back, valuations
could be a catalyst for the Italian market."
The FTSEurofirst 300, up more than 8 percent this
quarter, closed 0.6 percent lower at 1,247.14 points after
dropping to a three-week low of 1,241.78 earlier in the day,
with the European volatility index surging 15 percent to
a three-week high.
The Italian political crisis soured sentiment at a time when
the market was already jittery over the political impasse in the
United States that could result in a government shutdown.
If a stop-gap spending bill for the new fiscal year is not
passed before midnight on Monday, government agencies and
programmes deemed non-essential will begin closing their doors
for the first time in 17 years.
Italian stocks accounted for Europe's biggest movers. Intesa
Sanpaolo fell 3.5 percent, the top decliner on the
FTSEurofirst 300 index, with traders citing the appointment of
new CEO Carlo Messia as negative for the stock, potentially
signalling more risky merger activity.
Telecom Italia was among a few top Italian stocks
to rise, up 5.2 percent after reports its CEO was set to resign,
allaying concerns over a possible capital hike, with a JP Morgan
upgrade also helping the stock.
Analysts remained positive on the stock market's outlook.
"We believe that there is a strong fundamental case for
European equities, driven by improving economic growth, high
operational gearing and reasonable valuation," analysts at
Goldman Sachs said in a note.
September's global asset allocation poll showed investors
boosted euro zone equities for a third month in a row to levels
not seen since March 2012, thanks to a brighter economic outlook
in the region.