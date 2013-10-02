Italian stocks recover as Letta survives confidence vote

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1 pct
* Italian stocks rally as PM Letta survives confidence vote
* Italian equities still the cheapest in Europe -data
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 2 European stocks fell on Wednesday
as a U.S. government shutdown continued to rattle investors,
although Italian shares rose after Prime Minister Enrico Letta
survived a confidence vote.
Shares of European retailers were among the biggest losers
after Tesco posted a 68 percent slump in first-half
trading profit, which added to signs of a slowdown in developing
markets after a warning from consumer goods giant Unilever
on Monday.
Tesco was down 1.5 percent, while Carrefour was
down 1.4 percent, Sainsbury down 1.6 percent and
Unilever down 1.8 percent.
At 1430 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.1 percent at 1,242.48 points, while
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was
down 1 percent at 2,903.76 points.
"There's no panic for now, the government shutdown shouldn't
impact U.S. growth, although a default after Oct. 17, if there's
no agreement on the debt ceiling, could be much more
damageable," Barclays France fund manager Philippe Cohen said.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.8
percent, Germany's DAX index down 1.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 1.4 percent.
Adding to the negative sentiment on Wednesday, data showed
U.S. private employers added 166,000 jobs in September, fewer
than economists' expectations, fuelling worries over Friday's
key U.S. non-farm payrolls figures.
Italian stocks bucked the trend, with Milan's FTSE MIB share
index up 0.4 percent, after centre-right leader Silvio
Berlusconi backtracked from attempts to bring down the
government and Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a
confidence vote in the Senate.
Mediobanca was up 5.7 percent, Intesa SanPaolo
up 3.7 percent and UniCredit up 2 percent.
After a sharp two-day recovery rally, the MIB has recouped
almost all the losses suffered in the past week.
"This new crisis in Italy hasn't really been a major
disruptive event for the market, unlike previous crises we've
seen in the past, and Italian bond yields didn't move much,"
FXCM analyst Vincent Ganne said.
"The big picture for now remains unchanged: European stocks
outperforming Wall Street, and within European stocks, Italian
and Spanish stocks outperforming. It could go on for a while,
but with the sharp gains of the past months, it's tempting to
book the profits."
Italian stocks, among the most hit during the euro zone debt
crisis, have outperformed the broad market in the past few
months, with the MIB gaining 14.4 percent in the third quarter.
Despite their recent outperformance, the country's stocks
are still the cheapest in Europe, trading at 11.4 times 12-month
forward earnings, versus 13 times for the broad STOXX Europe 600
index, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.