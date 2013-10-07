European shares hit 4-week low as U.S. standoff drags on

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.2 pct
* FTSEurofirst breaks below 50-day moving average
* Comments on China from Burberry CEO weigh on luxury stocks
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 7 European stocks dropped in early
trade on Monday, with one benchmark index hitting a four-week
low, as the lack of progress in resolving Washington's budget
standoff kept investors on edge.
Shares in luxury goods makers were among the heaviest
fallers after Burberry's CEO was quoted in French daily
Les Echos as saying that the slowdown in luxury goods sales in
China may constitute a new market trend.
Burberry was down 2 percent, while France's LVMH
was down 1.8 percent, and Swiss watch maker Richemont
lost 1.5 percent.
At 0729 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1 percent at 1,231.25 points, a level
not seen since Sept. 10. The benchmark index broke below its
50-day moving average of 1,232.47, which had been an important
support line.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 1.2 percent, at 2,892.78 points.
U.S. Democrats and Republicans came no closer on Sunday to a
budget agreement that would end a government shutdown, let alone
reaching a deal on the U.S. borrowing limit by Oct. 17 to avoid
an unprecedented default.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner said he would not
raise the debt ceiling without a "serious conversation" about
what is driving the debt. Democrats said it was irresponsible
and reckless to raise the possibility of a default.
"The strong optimism seen just a week ago is eroding, and
investors are getting nervous, with all eyes on Washington, at
least until Alcoa's earnings," said Guillaume Dumans, co-head of
research firm 2Bremans.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.9
percent, Germany's DAX index down 1.2 percent and
France's CAC 40 down 1.4 percent.
A number of traders in the market, however, still expect
Washington to reach a deal, which would spark a recovery rally
in the market.
"We're going to wobble our way down until about Thursday and
then there's going to be a solution and there will be a
melt-up," said Justin Haque, a broker at Hobart Capital Markets.
Bucking the trend, shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
rose 4 percent after the Italian lender said it would
hold a board meeting on Monday to approve a new restructuring
plan aimed at gaining a green light from European authorities
for a state bailout it was granted earlier this year.