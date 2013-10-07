UPDATE 1-European shares hit 1-month low on U.S. budget stalemate

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 percent
* Luxury goods stocks slip as Burberry downbeat on China
* European equity funds an "unlikely haven" -EPFR
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 7 European stocks drifted lower in
thin trading volumes on Monday as the U.S. budget impasse kept
investors on edge, sending a benchmark index to a one-month
closing low.
Luxury goods makers came under pressure after Burberry's
chief executive was quoted in French daily Les Echos as
saying that the slowdown in luxury goods sales in China may
constitute a new market trend.
Burberry dropped 1.2 percent, France's LVMH was
down 1.1 percent, and Swiss watch maker Richemont lost
0.9 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 ended down 0.2 percent at
1,241.09 points, its lowest close since Sept. 9. Trading volume
stood at 82 percent of the 90-day daily average, with some
investors sidelined pending fresh developments in Washington.
The Euro STOXX 50 shed 0.2 percent to 2,923.04
points, having tested a support level earlier in the session at
2,900 that represents the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of
the rally from late August to mid-September.
U.S. Democrats and Republicans came no closer on Sunday to a
budget deal to end a government shutdown, let alone a consensus
on the U.S. borrowing limit, which much be reached by Oct. 17 to
avert the possibility of an unprecedented default.
While the market is proving relatively resilient in the face
of the U.S. concerns, as seen in Monday's modest falls, some
analysts say it could start to sell off more significantly as
the deadline draws nearer.
"Gradually as this continues people might get a little bit
more nervous ... we could correct 5 percent from these levels,
which could happen fairly quickly," said Philippe Gijsels, head
of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets.
Gijsels said he would regard such a dip as a buying
opportunity and would back mining stocks - which have lagged the
market this year - on the basis that the global economy is
picking up, which should feed through into demand for metals.
Miners trade on a 12-month forward price/earnings
ratio of 12.1 times, compared with the wider STOXX Europe 600
on 12.9 times.
Despite a two-week slide, the FTSEurofirst 300
index is only 2.6 percent off a five-year high hit in September,
supported by steady investment inflows as a pick-up in the
region's economy encourages investors to switch out of
government bonds.
According to fund-tracking firm EPFR Global, European equity
funds have emerged as an "unlikely haven" for investors in the
third quarter, enjoying record investment inflows.
For the week ended Oct. 2, European stock funds attracted
$900 million in new cash, the 14th straight week of inflows,
with retail investors committing fresh money into European
stocks in six of the last eight weeks, EPFR said.
Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill McNamara reckons the
Euro STOXX 50 would need to close below last week's low, at
2,877 "before it would be appropriate to talk about a corrective
phase".
He would then expect to see further support at 2,855, the
August peak.