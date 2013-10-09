European shares regain poise around 1-month lows

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat
* Buyers step in at one-month lows
* Technical charts show scope for more weakness
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 9 European shares steadied on
Wednesday, with one-month lows attracting buyers and with
investors balancing the continued U.S. fiscal deadlock against
expectations of continuity from the new Federal Reserve head.
Lack of progress in the U.S. political deadlock kept a lid
on gains. U.S. President Barack Obama said he would only
negotiate with Republicans once they agree to re-open federal
government, now in its second week of shutdown, and raise the
debt ceiling with no conditions.
However, investors cheered the removal of one uncertainty,
with news that Janet Yellen will be nominated to take over from
Ben Bernanke at the Fed next year, bolstering expectations the
U.S. central bank will tread carefully in unwinding
equity-friendly stimulus.
"It's the Yellen effect that has brought financial market
stabilisation," said Oliver Roth, head trader at Close Brothers
Seydler.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,231.24 points by
0949 GMT, recovering from an earlier one-month low of
1,226.80 and taking heart from U.S. futures pointing to a higher
open on Wall Street.
"We've seen buyers in the last hour across the board...
There are a few bottom fishers today," said Martin Tormey, head
of equity trading at Goodbody Stockbrokers.
The recovery from the lows comes after the index, along with
the broader STOXX Europe 600 - last at 306.82 points -
moved into oversold territory on the seven-day relative strength
indicator (RSI). But technical analysts said it was too soon to
call a bottom.
"While indices are at or approaching oversold levels, price
action is weak and risk remains for further near-term easing.
For the STOXX 600, support is seen at 299.76," said Chris
Wright, technical analyst at Informa Global Markets.
Spanish and Italian bourses led the
gainers, with sentiment on those markets lifted by solid demand
for their sovereign debt.
On the downside, investors remained concerned that the third
quarter earnings season - which started in the United States
this week and kicks off in Europe later this month - could bring
disappointments on both numbers and outlook.
Earnings concerns were among the factors that prompted
Morgan Stanley to downgrade building materials group Saint
Gobain to 'underweight', sending shares 3.3 percent lower
.
"Shares have rerated more than 30 percent year-to-date, but
muted earnings upgrades and rising headwinds indicate
expectations could fall," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"Our lower earnings forecasts place us 5-6 percent below
consensus expectations for operating income, presenting an
unattractive risk-reward skew."
Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates - based on the views
from top-ranked analysts - suggest that this year's earnings for
STOXX Europe 600 companies will miss consensus by 0.8
percent.