European shares recover on progress in U.S. budget talks

By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 10 European shares rebounded on
Thursday on signs of progress in Washington on ending the U.S.
fiscal stalemate and averting a possible debt default.
U.S. Republicans were looking into a short-term hike in the
government's borrowing authority to buy time for talks on
broader policy issues, a Republican leadership aide said on
Wednesday.
House Republican leaders will visit the White House on
Thursday as the search a way through the impasse intensifies.
U.S. President Barack Obama has said he would accept a
short-term ceiling increase as long as no strings were attached.
"There's cautious optimism that... we could in the coming
days and weeks actually come to some agreement and avert an
imminent default," Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC
Markets, said.
"But until we actually get a clear idea of where these talks
are going to go, then the stock market's going to remain
capped."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.7 percent at 1,233.18
points by 0733 GMT, around 3 percent below a five-year high hit
in September.
Banks and autos were up 1.3 percent and 1.2
percent respectively as a renewed appetite for risk prompted
investors to buy into cyclical shares.
Optimism over a possible U.S. breakthrough outweighed
concerns about corporate earnings, with cable firm Kabel
Deutschland becoming one of the latest European firms
to issue a cautious outlook following medical technology group
Getinge's profit warning earlier in the week.
Kabel Deutschland shed 0.5 percent after it trimmed its
revenue forecast for the current fiscal year and said the
pending takeover of the company by Britain's Vodafone
would hit full-year net income.
"I think this is just the beginning of the tempering of
expectations for the full-year because the first half wasn't
good enough and the second half growth isn't coming through
nearly as fast as people hoped for," BTIG strategist Nick
Xanders said.
Profit warnings have impacted stocks this month and analysts
have cut 2013 earnings estimates for the pan-European STOXX 600
index by 3 percent since the start of the third
