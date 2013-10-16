European shares rise as U.S. debt deal awaited

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct
* U.S. Senate ready to announce deal
* Luxury sector beaten down after poor LVMH sales figures
* Analysts further trim forecasts ahead of earnings season
* Hedge fund short sellers continue to circle Peugeot
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 16 European shares rose on Wednesday,
with a blue-chip benchmark hitting a 2-1/2 year high as a deal
to avert a U.S. debt default looked imminent.
The Senate appeared ready to announce a last-minute
agreement to end the weeks-long fiscal impasse.
"There's a strong consensus that a deal is about to be
reached," said Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of
Diamant Bleu Gestion, in Paris.
"The 'great rotation' in asset allocation in favour of
stocks is intact, although we need to see some improvement in
the micro side. With all the negative surprises coming from
companies recently, we're not there yet."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.2 percent to 1,265.66 points, while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index added 0.4 percent to
3,015.40 points, a level not seen since May 2011.
"The Euro STOXX 50 is channeling recent highs and even if we
do slip 50 points if there's no immediate deal, we'd only be
easing out of what is still a bull phase," said XBZ European
equity options broker Mike Turner.
Germany's DAX index gained 0.5 percent after
hitting a record high at 8,861.28 points, but France's CAC 40
bucked the trend, losing 0.3 percent, hurt by a drop in
the shares of one of its biggest blue chips, LVMH.
The owner of bag maker Louis Vuitton fell 4.3 percent -
representing a wipeout of 3.1 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in
market value - after posting a surprise slowdown in sales
growth, knocking shares in the sector, with both Hermes
and Gucci owner Kering down 0.9 percent.
Shares in LVMH - once a darling of the CAC 40 - have now
erased all their gains made so far this year, featuring among
the three worst stock performances in 2013 on Paris's benchmark
index, which is up 17 percent year-to-date.
Shares in food giant Danone also dropped on
Wednesday, losing 2.3 percent after warning on its sales and
profit outlook.
In the past two weeks, analysts have been trimming their
forecast for 2013 earnings from European companies by 0.5
percent, according to StarMine, factoring in profit warnings
from a range of companies.
Shares in struggling French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen
tumbled 4.4 percent, extending its losses this week to
17 percent. The stock has been knocked lower by mounting fears
the company, which burns nearly 170 million euros ($230 million)
a month including restructuring costs, will need a massive
capital increase.
Peugeot's latest slump has attracted fresh interest from
hedge fund short-sellers, with the level of Peugeot shares out
on loan rising to 8.8 percent this week, according to data from
Markit. Odey Asset Management LLP, D.E. Shaw, Marshall Wace LLP
and Adage Capital Management are among the hedge funds with the
biggest short positions on the stock.