European shares retreat, led by miners

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 percent
* Miners dragged down by China import data
* Euro STOXX 50 seen capped at 3,100 into year end
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 9 European shares fell on Monday,
pulled down by miners worried about demand and by concern the
U.S. will soon start to trim its monetary stimulus.
Data over the weekend showed Chinese exports beat forecasts
in November, rising 12.7 percent in a sign of stabilisation in
China. But imports rose 5.3 percent, short of a forecast of 7.2
percent.
The import data cast doubt on demand for miners,
traders said, causing them to fall 1 percent and pressuring the
FTSEurofirst 300. It was down 0.2 percent at 1,268.14
by 1201 GMT, after rising 0.7 percent on Friday. The euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.2 percent to 2,975.03
points after rising 0.9 percent on Friday.
European shares rose on Friday after a U.S. jobs report
considered solid enough to back an economic recovery but not so
robust that it would prompt the Federal Reserve to scale back
its stimulus programme right away.
However, a Reuters poll conducted after the U.S. payrolls
data were released showed more U.S. primary dealers expect the
Fed to start the so-called tapering in March, or sooner.
Uncertainty over when the process will begin and what it
might mean for equities are likely to keep a lid on markets into
year's end, even though Friday's data suggested the economy was
recovering well enough to cope with the move.
"I think investors are still not quite sure what impact it
could have on markets," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Besides, European equities have posted gains steep enough to
make them too expensive, according to some traders.
The Euro STOXX 50 has jumped more than 19 percent since late
June, bolstered by central bank stimulus and a move out of safe
bonds and into higher-yielding assets, such as stocks. That has
propelled valuations above long-term averages.
The STOXX Europe 600 trades on a 12-month forward
price/earnings ratio of 13.5 times against its 10-year average
of 12 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
Even after Friday's strong gains, the Euro STOXX 50 suffered
its worst week since August, down 3.5 percent. Analysts saw
scope for further losses, but said those could be met by
year-end buying.
"I would expect that late September range area, just above
2,900, to be where the buyers are going to be waiting," Lynnden
Branigan, an analyst at Barclays Capital, said. "I don't think
we'll see new highs for the year, but I certainly think we could
see it towards the upper end of the range, getting closer
towards 3,100."