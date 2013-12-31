Europe shares set to record best year since 2009

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.1 pct
* FTSEurofirst up 16 pct in 2013, Euro STOXX 50 up 18 pct
* Italian, German, Swiss markets closed
* UK market closes at 1230 GMT, Euronext, Madrid at 1300 GMT
PARIS, Dec 31 European shares inched higher
early in a shortened session on Tuesday before the New Year
break, with pan-European indexes set to post their biggest
annual gains since 2009.
Volumes were extremely low as many European stock markets
including Germany, Italy and Switzerland have already closed for
the year. UK markets were set to close at 1230 GMT and Madrid,
Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon at 1300 GMT.
At 0900 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,314.89 points while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.1
percent at 3,103.94 points.
That put the two benchmarks on course for gains of about 16
percent and 18 percent respectively for 2013, their best year
since 2009, after signs of economic recovery coupled with a long
run of cheap central bank money fuelled a stock market revival.
"This year has been great for stocks, with a return of risk
appetite as interest rates were very low and hopes to see an
economic pick-up in the euro zone rise," FXCM analyst Vincent
Ganne said.
"But there are still strong divergences between euro zone
countries, with Germany clearly outperforming. The fact that the
euro currency is strong is not having the same impact across the
region."
Germany's DAX, which closed for the year at midday
on Monday, outperformed other major European stock markets in
2013 in terms of percentage returns, while the Dublin and Athens
bourses both surged for a second consecutive year.
The DAX rose by around 26 percent, and was only beaten by
smaller, less liquid stock exchanges such as Dublin's Irish
Stock Exchange index which has risen roughly 34 percent,
or the Athens General Share Index, which is up by around
28 percent.
Overall, European shares, which have enjoyed brisk
investment inflows in the second half of this year, have rallied
as investor worries over Spain and Italy abated, Europe's
macroeconomic indicators improved and the European Central Bank
and the U.S. Federal Reserve provided massive liquidity.
Earlier this month, the Fed announced that it would slightly
trim its huge monetary stimulus programme, but investors have
taken heart from stronger U.S. economic data and a commitment
from the Fed to keep interest rates low for longer.
"Gains have been pretty solid, but compared with Wall Street
which is trading at record highs, Europe still has a nice
catch-up rally just to go back to 2007 levels," a Paris-based
equity and exchange-traded fund (ETF) trader said.
Among European sectors, the STOXX auto sector has
been the best sector in 2013, up 37 percent. Telecoms
and media also performed well, both up about 33 percent
on the year, boosted by a wave of M&A deals.
Bucking the trend, the basic resources sector, home
of mining groups Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton,
took a beating during the year, tumbling 13 percent as metal
prices fell, including gold and copper.
Gold prices plummeted in 2013, with the precious metal -
seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty - heading for its
biggest annual decline since 1981 as investors shifted money to
riskier equities.
Asset returns in 2013: