European shares steady around 5-1/2 year highs, Fiat surges

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat
* Fiat jumps 15 pct after deal to buy Chrysler
* Index touches highest levels since 2008 in early trade
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 2 European shares touched fresh
5-1/2 year highs on Thursday, making a steady start to the new
year after rounding off 2013 with their best annual performance
in four years.
Fiat FIA.MI> helped to support the market on Thursday,
surging 15 percent after the Italian carmaker gained full
control of Chrysler.
Its shares traded in heavy volume of 1.7 times their 90-day
average after the company tied up a deal to buy the remaining
41.46 percent of the American carmaker that it did not already
own, after over a year of protracted talks.
Italian investment firm Exor, Fiat's majority
stakeholder, rose 6 percent, and the two stocks were the
FTSEurofirst 300's first and second top gainers.
The pan-European index was flat at 1,316.32 after hitting
fresh 5-1/2 year highs in early trade. The FTSEurofirst rallied
16.1 percent in 2013 in its best showing since 2009 thanks to
ample liquidity from global central banks and early signs of an
economic recovery in Europe.
Sentiment remained supported by the strong gains enjoyed
over 2013 and a 6.1 percent rally since the middle of December.
A touch of caution to the new year's trading was added by
news that China's factory activity slowed in December, raising
concern about the strength of demand in the world's
second-biggest economy.
However, market attention was on whether there was the
conviction to push on and make fresh highs in what was expected
to be a light trading session, with many investors yet to return
to work after the Christmas and New Year holidays.
"We're looking to see a continuation from last year's trend,
rather than any focus on the data from China overnight," David
Madden, analyst at IG, said.
"(However), people are still in holiday mode, and it might
not be before next week that we see volume come back to the
market."
Historically, equities have enjoyed gains in early January
as investors put on fresh bets for the year ahead. A Reuters
poll at the end of 2013 forecast a 12 percent gain for European
stocks in the coming year.
The first trading month of the year has been positive every
month since 2010.
"January is normally a very strong month, you always see
very strong bids in the market this time of year," said Peter
Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank.
"It has been quite an incredible rally and at some point I
think we will need to see a correction, but it probably won't be
in January."