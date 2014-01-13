Buoyant banks help lift European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.2 pct
* Banks rally after regulators ease rule on leverage
* Peripheral markets continue to outperform
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 13 European stocks rose in early
trade on Monday, adding to last week's gains, led by a rally in
banking stocks after regulators agreed to ease the way that a
leverage ratio is compiled to avoid squeezing financing for the
global economy.
On Sunday, global banking regulators said they would ease
the way the new bank rule, which is meant to rein in risky
balance sheets from 2018, is compiled in order to boost lending
and support the world economic recovery.
Bank of Ireland gained 2.3 percent, Deutsche Bank
was up 1.9 percent and BBVA up 1.8 percent.
The STOXX euro zone bank index rose 1.2 percent,
extending its gains so far this year to 7.2 percent.
"This is good news because it will give banks some breathing
space. There had been concerns that high ratios would hit the
banks' profitability," said David Thebault, head of quantitative
sales trading at Global Equities in Paris.
"It should also remove the distortion between the way U.S.
and European lenders calculate their ratios, which should
benefit European banks."
At 0900 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,322.74 points, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.2
percent at 3,108.92 points, both hovering a few points below
5-year highs hit recently.
German sugar refiner Suedzucker was among the top
gainers around Europe, surging 7.1 percent after posting
higher-than-expected quarterly results.
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index, Germany's
DAX index and France's CAC 40 were all up 0.2
percent, while euro zone peripheral markets continued to
outperform, with Spain's IBEX up 0.6 percent, Portugal's
PSI 20 up 0.5 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB up
0.5 percent.
"The fact that euro zone assets lead the gains so far this
year is a positive sign. It means that things have greatly
stabilised and that the region is not a pariah for global
investors as it used to be," Global Equities's Thebault said.
So far this year, the IBEX is up 4.4 percent, the PSI20 up
8.7 percent and the MIB up 3.7 percent, outpacing the broad
FTSEurofirst 300 which is up 0.6 percent.
For Guillaume Dumans, co-head of research firm 2Bremans, the
real test for the new year rally will come in the next few weeks
when companies start to publish quarterly results.
"Market players seem quite optimistic about the earnings
season, although usually Alcoa gives a good indication of
the overall trend," he said.
The U.S. aluminium major last week posted a massive
quarterly loss and issued an outlook for stagnant growth in
global aluminum demand.
