Banks hit hard as European shares tumble on Ukraine tensions

* Banks among worst performers as Ukraine tensions escalate
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.6 pct
* ESTOXX 50 falls 2 pct
* Some traders see Ukraine resolution in coming weeks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS, March 3 Escalating tensions in Ukraine
hit European equity markets on Monday, with banking stocks among
the worst performers due to concerns about some lenders'
exposure to the region.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose
16 percent last year, fell 1.6 percent to 1,326.94 points in
early trading, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index dropped 2 percent to 3,086.95 points.
A fall in banking and financial shares took the most points
off the FTSEurofirst 300 index, with the STOXX Europe 600
Banking Index weakening by 2 percent.
Banks exposed to Ukraine and Russia - which are in conflict
over the political direction of Ukraine - were among the hardest
hit stocks on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, with Austria's
Raiffeisen slumping 6.4 percent while France's Societe
Generale fell 4.6 percent.
"We're monitoring the developments and we might at some
point take some profits and take some risk off the table," said
Cyrille Urfer, head of asset allocation at Swiss bank Gonet.
CRIMEA CONFLICT
Russian forces have taken control of the Ukrainian region of
Crimea, which has an ethnic Russian majority, and Ukraine has
ordered a military mobilisation as well as putting its forces on
combat alert.
"Investors had underestimated the risks of an escalation in
Ukraine, so the events over the weekend are a wake-up call for
the market," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading at Global Equities in Paris.
The drop in European shares pushed key stock markets further
below multi-year highs approached earlier this year.
The FTSEurofirst 300, which is up by around 1 percent since
the start of 2014, is within sight of its highest level since
May 2008, while Germany's DAX, which fell 2.5 percent
to 9,452.72 points, hit a record high of 9,794.05 points in
January.
Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and principal at
Zurich-based ACIES Asset Management, expected an eventual
political resolution of the Ukraine problems within the coming
weeks, which he said should help equity markets maintain their
upwards trend seen over the last year.
"It's going to be scary for a week or two but from a
geopolitical and economic point of view, I expect it will have
blown over in a few weeks," said Clenow.