European shares bounce as Ukraine, Russia tensions ease

LONDON, March 4 European stocks rebounded on
Tuesday with investors taking heart after Russia scaled back
troop exercises near Ukraine that had sent markets sliding in
the previous session on fear it could spill over into war.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.1
percent to 1,332.35 points, recouping roughly half of the losses
suffered on the previous day, after Russian President Vladimir
Putin ordered troops that took part in military exercises in
central and western Russia to return to base.
Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat and Danish
brewer Carlsberg, among European blue-chips with the
biggest exposure to Russia, were strong gainers in response.
"There's a perception that maybe we're going see a
ratcheting down of tensions and there's a possibility that
President Putin may be open to dialogue and that's why markets
are bouncing," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets UK, said.
"I would be sitting on the sidelines still because it's a
very fluid situation. We're going to continue to see a certain
amount of volatility and it would be a brave investor who dives
back in now."