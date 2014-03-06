Italy, Spain lead stock higher on ECB stimulus bet

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Italy, Spain lead rally as investor bet on ECB stimulus
* Austrian banks in relief rally as Ukraine tensions seen
easing
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 6 Italian and Spanish shares led
European bourses higher on Thursday as investors bet the
European Central Bank would act to stimulate the region's
economy and diplomatic efforts would moderate the Ukraine
crisis.
Banks in Spain and Italy, two economies which are suffering
from still subdued economic activity and inflation, led a rally
in the Euro STOXX banking index on speculation the ECB's
President Mario Draghi may take action to loosen lending
conditions.
Italy's FTSE MIB was up 0.8 percent after briefly
hitting a high not seen since June 2011 while Spain's Ibex 35
was up 1.1 percent, making the two indexes the best
performers among their European peers.
Traders speculated the ECB, due to hold its monthly policy
meeting on Thursday, may take its deposit rate into negative
territory to stimulate lending. An ECB source told Reuters
earlier this week the bank would end the so-called sterilisation
of the bond purchases under the bank's Securities Markets
Programme (SMP).
"Some people think he'll cut rates...and that's why the
market is ticking up," Mike Reuter, a broker at Tradition, said.
"If nothing happens at all the market is going to be
disappointed. On a morning like this I'd take profit and wait."
Italy's FTSE MIB has risen nearly 6 percent over the past
three days, also helped by some better-than-expected data on
Wednesday, which was making some traders sceptical about
imminent ECB action.
"I don't think Draghi will do anything today," said Markus
Huber, a senior trader at Peregrine & Black.
"What's more important is that he reiterates that if
anything needs to be done to stimulate inflation he'll be ready
to act. If we have a strong statement like that I think the
market will be okay."
Banks exposed to Ukraine, such as Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International and Erste Bank, also rallied
as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he expected to meet
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov again on Thursday.
While talks so far made little apparent headway, traders
were comforted by the fact conversations were continuing, which
they interpreted as a sign imminent military action was less
likely.
At 1135 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,348.63 points and the
Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.5 percent at 3,151.04 points.
Germany's Merck KGaA, down 4.7 percent, was the
top faller on the FTSEurofirst 300 as the pharma and
liquid-crystals group disappointed investors with a conservative
earnings outlook for 2014.
"It is obviously a negative but I think the long-term value
case is still there," said Chris Hiorns, who owns the stock
among the top holdings of Ecclesiastical's Amity European Fund.
"I'm not surprised the shares have moved off a bit but on
the whole we're still positive on the pharma sector (because)
these companies have strong cashflow and good balance sheets."
Shares in French telecom group Orange rose 8.5
percent after the company posted a positive profit outlook,
while Deutsche Telekom fell 3.8 percent after
scrapping its forecast for free cash flow in 2015.
