CORRECTED-European shares mark time, Portugal outperforms

(Corrects spelling of name in par 5)
* STOXX Europe 600, FTSEurofirst 300 both flat
* Technical traders buy back into market as support holds
* Portugal leads risers as sovereign yields fall to 4-year
lows
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 11 European shares steadied after
a two-day slide on Tuesday, with concerns over the Ukraine
crisis sapping appetite for risk, although Portuguese stocks
outperformed on mounting bets for a turnaround in the country's
finances.
The STOXX Europe 600 index of the region's top
shares was flat at 331.40 points, keeping just above key support
at 330 points, corresponding to last week's low.
This was seen by technical analysts as a sign of lingering
appetite for stocks in the very short term after a 1.7 percent
dip in the index over the past two days.
The STOXX's longer term prospects, however, were less clear,
with the index still facing resistance at 339 points, a six-year
high set earlier this month, as confrontation between Russia and
Ukraine around Crimea showed no sign of easing.
"If I were talking to a trader I'd say 'Buy now and sell at
(Monday's high of) 334 and a half even though it's a really
small gain'", said Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based
technical trading firm, Day-By-Day.
"This is a sideways market and I'd do as little trading as
possible because both upside and downside are limited."
Gastaldy said the STOXX may fall as low as 320 points in the
next few weeks and was waiting for the S&P 500 which had
hit an all-time high on Friday, to resume its uptrend before
buying back into European shares.
The narrower FTSEurofirst 300 index was also flat,
with Bank of Ireland among top gainers in brisk volume
as Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded its recommendation on
the stock to "buy" from "neutral".
PORTUGAL LEADS RISERS
Among national bourses, Portugal's PSI index was
the best performer, up 1 percent, led by lender Banco Comercial
Portugues, as Portuguese bond yields fell to four-year
lows on optimism the country can follow Ireland out of an
international bailout programme later this year.
The PSI has surged 16 percent this year, leading a rally in
southern European indexes which has seen Italy's FTSE MIB
rise nearly 10 percent and Spain's Ibex roughly
3 percent.
They outperformed the STOXX, which is roughly flat since the
start of the year, and a nearly 3 percent fall for Germany's Dax
.
The German blue-chip index was regaining some ground on
Tuesday after sharp losses in the previous session, when weak
Chinese data and fresh signs of violence in Ukraine saw
investors ditch the index's many exporters, such as steel maker
ThyssenKrupp and car maker VW.
The index was helped by data showing Germany's seasonally
adjusted exports and imports both rose more than forecast in
January, a welcome development for Europe's largest economy as
well as its trading partner, such as Italy.
"The German trade figures were very solid and do point to a
continuing recovery combined with an acceleration in growth in
2014," said Markus Huber, senior sales trader at Peregrine &
Black, adding he was bullish on Italian stocks.
"Much will depend (on) how long the crisis in the Ukraine
will drag on and if harmful sanctions and counter-sanctions will
be put in place."
Plans by Crimea to hold a referendum on March 16 on whether
to reunite with Russia have provoked condemnation from western
countries and the threat of international sanctions against
Russia.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pad95v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/rav46v
Today's European research round-up
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)