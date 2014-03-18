European shares fall back as Ukraine keeps investors on edge

* FTSEurofirst 300 dips 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5 pct
* Sanctions against Russia so far seen as 'soft'
* Cairn Energy sags on loss, halted buy-back programme
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, March 18 European stocks fell in early
trade on Tuesday, trimming the previous session's gains as
tensions in Ukraine following Sunday's referendum in Crimea kept
investors on edge.
Shares in truck maker Scania featured among the
top losers, falling 3.2 percent after board members responsible
for assessing a takeover bid by Volkswagen for the
outstanding shares said the offer was too low and recommended
that shareholders reject it.
At 0840 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,292.06 points, after
gaining 1 percent on Monday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that
Russia would move forward with procedures to annex Ukraine's
Crimean region, defying Western sanctions.
"We don't know the next stage, but as long as there is
continued Western opposition to what has happened, it's
difficult to see any near-term conclusion," Ioan Smith, managing
director at KCG, said.
On Monday, the United States and the European Union imposed
personal sanctions on a small group of officials from Russia and
Ukraine accused of involvement in Moscow's violation of Ukraine
territory, although the sanctions were seen as modest by
investors.
"The sanctions taken against Russia are relatively soft, and
there has been no real escalation in the tensions in the past
week, which is good news," Talence Gestion fund manager
Alexandre Le Drogoff said.
"Overall, the market has been quite resilient in this
Ukrainian crisis, but now it needs a positive catalyst to resume
its rally, and we might have to wait for first-quarter corporate
results for that."
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.4
percent, Germany's DAX index was off 0.8 percent, and
France's CAC 40 was 0.4 percent lower.
Oil and gas explorer Cairn Energy plunged 6.8
percent after saying it would halt its share buy-back programme
and posted a 2013 loss of $556 million, hurt by costs for
unsuccessful exploration in Morocco and the North Sea.
Bucking the trend, German specialty chemicals maker Wacker
Chemie rose 0.8 percent as the group said it expects
profits and sales to increase this year after it reached a deal
to keep on selling polysilicon to solar companies in China, its
single most important market.
Europe bourses in 2014:
Asset performance in 2014:
Today's European research round-up