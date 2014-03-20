European shares hit by shift to Fed rate guidance

LONDON, March 20 European stocks fell in early
deals on Thursday, led lower by growth-sensitive stocks after
the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it may raise interest rates
much earlier than expected.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen sent U.S. stocks and bonds tumbling
overnight after she suggested they could rise by mid-2015, a
potentially more aggressive path than many had anticipated.
Yellen also said the central bank could end its bond-buying
programme this autumn. The Fed's easy policy stance of low rates
and asset purchases has pushed many investors into equities.
"Whether she intended to be taken so literally is open to
debate but it was enough to prompt a sharp reversal (in U.S.
stocks), and as such we can expect to see a lower open in Europe
this morning," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets, wrote in a note.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.5 percent
to 1,298.71 by 0805 GMT, having held roughly steady on
Wednesday.
Sectors which depend on global demand were the top fallers,
with the STOXX Europe 600 Chemical sector index and the
STOXX Europe 600 travel & leisure index down 0.9 percent
and 0.8 percent respectively.
