Stronger autos help European shares to gain ground

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.4 percent
* Automakers race higher, up 1.5 percent
* French retailer Casino top gainer on JP Morgan upgrade
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 9 European shares advanced on
Wednesday, with automakers leading the market higher on a
positive growth outlook for some major companies, although
caution ahead of the European earnings season could keep gains
under check.
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobile and Auto Parts index
rose 1.5 percent, the top sectoral gainer, with Volkswagen
and Porsche up 3 percent and 4.2 percent
respectively on a positive Bernstein note, traders said.
Bernstein raised its ratings on the two companies to
"outperform" from "market-perform" and said Volkswagen had
extensive exposure to a European market recovery.
Automakers helped the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares to gain 0.4 percent to 1,339.17 points by 0818
GMT after falling to its lowest level in more than a week in the
previous session.
Analysts said the stock market needed some catalysts to
resume its rally and focus would be on European earnings, which
will gather pace later this month.
Alcoa kicked off the U.S. earnings season by
reporting a fall in first quarter adjusted profit late on
Tuesday as aluminum prices dropped, but earnings came in ahead
of analysts' expectations.
"We are cautiously optimistic about the first-quarter
European reporting season and expect positive earnings growth in
mid-single digit," Ronny Claeys, senior strategist at KBC Asset
Management in Brussels, said.
"We need some really positive news on earnings and economic
growth to start the market going again. Until then, equities
could struggle to move strongly higher," he said adding that
investors were also cautious due to the tension in Ukraine and
stocks had become relatively expensive.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry accused Russian agents
and special forces on Tuesday of stirring separatist unrest in
eastern Ukraine, saying Moscow could be trying to prepare for
military action as it had in Crimea.
Analysts said the market would focus on further data
releases for hints about the market's near-term outlook.
Wednesday's figures showed German exports fell more than
expected in February while imports rose, narrowing the trade
surplus in Europe's largest economy.
Among individual movers, French retailer Casino
rose 4.8 percent, the biggest gainer on the FTSEurofirst 300
index, after JP Morgan raised its stance on the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 94
euros from 81 euros, traders said.
