European shares hit near 6-year high as ECB hints at June action

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.1 pct, hits highest since June 2008
* Peripheral banks rally as ECB opens door to June move
* Metro and ProSieben rise after updates
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 8 A major European equity index
surged to near six-year highs on Thursday, led by Italian and
Spanish banks, after the European Central Bank opened the door
to more stimulus measures in June.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index hit its
highest level since June 2008 on speculation the ECB may cut
interest rates next month, paving the way for further steps such
as an asset-purchase programme.
Italian banks, which own large amounts of their government's
debt, rallied 4.1 percent on the prospect of lower borrowing
costs if the ECB cuts rates or starts buying sovereign or
corporate bonds.
The ECB, which is trying to counter the risk of excessively
low inflation, kept its key rate on hold on Thursday. But
president Mario Draghi said it "was comfortable" with the idea
of acting in June, after the bank's staff forecasts are
published.
"These markets are rallying on the idea that ... he's ready
to act. Having been quite silent, he has now shown his cards,"
Alan Higgins, chief investment officer at Coutts, said. "First a
rate cut, which should be very modest, then some kind of QE. The
fact that they're looking at it is enough to get the market very
excited."
An asset-purchase programme would lower borrowing costs
where they are still elevated, such as in southern Europe. That
would help companies struggling with high debt and meagre
profits, such as Italian and Spanish banks or
telecoms group Telecom Italia, which rose 1.1 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed 1.1 percent higher at 1,358.91
points, having hit an intra-day high of 1,359.07 points
following Draghi's comments.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 1.4 percent to 3,204.30 points, recording its biggest
one-day rise since April 16.
RESULTS BOOST
Some reassuring updates from companies such as the German
supermarket chain Metro helped underpin stocks in what
has been a lacklustre reporting season so far.
Metro AG rallied 2.7 percent as better-than-expected profits
at its cash and carry business offset a weaker contribution from
the Media-Saturn division.
German media group ProSiebenSat.1 rose 5.9
percent after posting a 9.5 percent increase in first-quarter
core earnings.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, 50 percent of the
companies on the STOXX Europe 600 index that have
reported quarterly earnings through May 7 have missed estimates,
the highest proportion since the second quarter of 2011.
Also helping market sentiment, data on Thursday showed that
China's exports and imports returned to slight growth in April,
after a weaker-than-expected start to 2014 in the world's
second-biggest economy.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Larry
King/Ruth Pitchford)