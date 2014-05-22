European shares edge higher on supportive Fed, China data

LONDON May 22 European stocks edged higher at
the open on Thursday, boosted by expectations the Federal
Reserve would continue to support the U.S. economy and by data
showing a pick-up in Chinese factory activity.
Mergers and acquisitions activity once again coloured
European trading, with British American Tobacco among
biggest contributors to pan-European indexes on news it could
back a potential merger between Reynolds American and
orillard.
At 0711 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.2 percent to 1,367.55 points.
Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting reassured
investors that policy makers would stick to their easy monetary
policy stance.
Sentiment on risk assets was further boosted by a private
survey showing China's factory sector turned in its best
performance in five months in May, confounding some of the more
bearish on the world's second-biggest economy and top consumer
of metals.
France's CAC-40 was a slight underperformer, trading
flat after surveys showed French business activity unexpectedly
shrank in May.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)