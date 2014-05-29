European shares hold steady near multi-year highs

LONDON May 29 European shares held firm near multi-year highs on Thursday, with the region's main stock markets supported by mounting prospects of new economic stimulus measures next week from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,378.44 points in early session trading, hovering close to a near 6-year high of 1,380.52 points reached earlier this week.

Germany's DAX edged up 0.1 percent to 9,948.37 points, close to a record high of 9,957.87 points hit on Wednesday, while France's CAC was flat at 4,530.95 points.

However, Italian utility Enel underperformed to fall 1.4 percent, after Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "neutral." (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)