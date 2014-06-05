Euro zone shares flat ahead of ECB; M&A boosts S&N, Mediaset

* Euro STOXX 50 up 0.2 pct; DAX flat
* Risks seen on the downside following the ECB
* Put/call ratio, volatility index signal cautiousness
* M&A speculation boosts Mediaset, S&N
By Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa
PARIS/LONDON, June 5 Main euro zone equity
indexes treaded water on Thursday ahead of a European Central
Bank meeting which is expected to yield fresh measures to spur
growth.
At its meeting on Thursday, the ECB is expected to impose
negative interest rates on its overnight depositors, seeking to
prompt banks to lend instead and to prevent the region from
slipping into Japan-like deflation, and launch a long-term
refinancing operation (LTRO) targeted at businesses.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX index was up by 0.3
percent at 329.87 points at 1111 GMT, while the blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 was up by 0.2 percent at 3,245.54 points
and Germany's DAX flat.
After a 9 percent rise in euro zone blue chips since
mid-March, a number of traders and fund managers warned of risks
of a pull-back in stocks following the ECB announcement and
press conference.
"Stocks seem capped at the moment, and risks are mostly on
the downside if the ECB doesn't deliver. It's very difficult to
predict what the new measures will be. It's best to be 'neutral'
equities right now," said Arnaud Scarpaci, fund manager at
Montaigne Capital, in Paris.
"The ECB will certainly announce something, but it might
keep some ammunition for the coming months, and markets might be
disappointed if the measures unveiled today are not strong
enough."
The Euro STOXX 50 put/call ratio, one of Europe's
widely-used gauges of investor sentiment, has recently risen,
signalling that equity investors have been hedging their
portfolio against a potential market correction following the
ECB announcement.
The ratio - which measures the trading volume of "put"
options versus "call" options on the Euro STOXX 50
has risen to 1.64, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
A ratio below 1 usually signals bullishness, while a ratio
above 1.5 usually signals that investors are turning cautious,
buying "puts" as a hedge for their equity portfolios in case of
a market sell-off.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, known as the
VSTOXX, has been sending a similar signal in the past few
sessions. It has surged 10 percent in the past week, reflecting
investors' appetite for portfolio protection despite the
market's recent rally.
The VSTOXX, based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50,
is used to measure the cost of protecting stock holdings against
market corrections as it usually moves in the opposite direction
to cash equities.
"After two weeks of relative calm on the market, the stress
is now rising. However, a narrow majority of market players are
still buyers," said Guillaume Dumans, co-head of research firm
2Bremans.
The ECB moves were expected to benefit shares in the
European periphery, where lending has been stagnating at best,
and weaken the euro, helping exporters but harming companies
which have a large part of their costs in dollars.
Among winners, strategists at UBS highlighted the aerospace
and defence sector, for which the United States is a key export
market, as well as carmakers such as Volkswagen,
chemical companies including Wacker Chemie and
publishers such as Wolters Kluwer.
Sectors such as airlines, which buy fuel in dollars and are
net short of the greenback, however, are set to lose out if the
euro weakens, the strategists warned.
"The key driver for European earnings, and therefore
European equities, is the exchange rate," UBS's strategists said
in a note.
"We expect the biggest impact on the equity market will
likely come through a weaker euro ... and negative deposit
rates."
Shares in Mediaset rose 3.5 percent on Thursday
after reports that Telefonica would make an offer to
buy the Italian broadcaster's stake in Spanish pay-TV group
Digital Plus.
M&A speculation also boosted Smith & Nephew, up 4.7
percent following reports that U.S. medical device maker
Medtronic is looking at a takeover of the London-based
firm. Smith & Nephew declined to comment.
(Editing by Pravin Char)