Fed revives European stock rally; EDF tumbles

By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, June 19 European stocks rallied on
Thursday, with a blue-chip index near a six-year high, after the
U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that over the long run interest
rates would be lower than it had previously indicated.
Bucking the trend, shares in French utility EDF
sank 12 percent after Energy Minister Segolene Royal said a five
percent tariff increase scheduled for Aug. 1 would not be
applied.
The drop - EDF's sharpest one-day slide since its market
listing in 2005 - wiped out 5.8 billion euros ($7.9 billion) in
market value - nearly the price of the latest-generation nuclear
reactor EDF is building in Flamanville, France.
"It comes as a surprise for the market. We thought that the
tariff hike was a done deal," a Paris-based trader said.
At 1120 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,397.10 points. The euro
zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index had risen 1.1
percent to 3,316.36 points, a level not seen since mid-2008.
Late on Wednesday, the Fed said the U.S. economy continued
to recover and hinted it would raise interest rates slightly
more next year than it had projected in March. But the central
bank also lowered long-term projections for interest rates,
evidence of diminished expectations.
"The overall tone was pretty dovish and the forecast for
economic growth seems lower than expected, which is good for
equities. Central banks continue to drive markets big time,"
said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at
Global Equities.
Banking stocks were among the top gainers, with France's
Societe Generale up 1.9 percent, Italy's UniCredit
up 1.7 percent and Spain's' Banco Santander
up 1.8 percent.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, Europe's main
"fear gauge", tumbled 9 percent to 12.6 - a level not seen since
2006.
The index, called VSTOXX, is based on put and call options
on the Euro STOXX 50. It measures the cost of protecting stock
holdings against market corrections and usually moves in the
opposite direction to cash equities.
"There was a fear that the Fed would pick up more of a
hawkish rhetoric, which they didn't do," Ioan Smith, director at
KCG, said. "It was probably patience on their part, even after
the uptick in inflation in May."
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.8
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.8 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.9 percent.
Among the top gainers were shares in French car maker PSA
Peugeot Citroen, up 4.8 percent to near a three-year
high. Bullish comments from the company's chief financial
officer at an Exane BNP Paribas conference fuelled the rally and
sent hedge-fund short sellers scrambling to close bets the
shares would fall.
"Peugeot is a nice recovery play," said Isabelle Enos,
deputy head of asset management at B*Capital. "The group's
recent capital increase went smoothly, there's now much more
visibility on governance and shareholding structure, and the
icing on the cake is the recent pick-up in car sales in Europe."
Earlier this year, Peugeot was among the most shorted stocks
across Europe, with nearly 20 percent of the company's shares
out on loan in February. But the level dropped to 4.3 percent
this week, according to data from Markit, while the stock price
surged 40 percent over the same period.
Short selling - a trading strategy popular with hedge funds
- involves borrowing a security and selling it, betting that the
price will fall. Short sellers then buy it back at a lower price
and return it to the lender, pocketing the difference.
