Rolls-Royce, Airbus help European shares higher

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct
* Engine deal helps Rolls and Airbus
* European equities still set to snap weekly winning run
* Barclays bounces after lawsuit falls
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, June 27 European shares edged higher
on Friday, supported by gains in British engine maker
Rolls-Royce but still set for their first weekly loss
since April.
Rolls-Royce rose 1.4 percent, one of the FTSEurofirst 300's
biggest gains, after Reuters exclusively reported that
Airbus is close to deciding to upgrade its A330 with
engines from the UK-listed company. Airbus also
rose 1.4 percent, to the top of France's CAC 40 index.
"It's a shame that this has happened in such a subdued
market, because we could probably see Rolls-Royce up a bit
stronger than this," said Matt Basi, senior sales trader at CMC
Markets, said. "They're only up just over a percent but this
feels like a good news story at a time when they need one.
"For Airbus, it's a step in the right direction too."
The gains for Rolls-Royce and Airbus helped the FTSEurofirst
300 rise 0.2 percent to 1,373.52 by 0740 GMT, although
the rise still left it down 1.8 percent for the week.
The index looks set to snap a 10-week winning streak, its
longest since the middle of 2012. The advance has been hindered
in part by economic data from the United States that fell short
of forecasts.
"A lot of this week's fall has stemmed from the poor
economic data we saw out of the US," said Neil Wilkinson,
European fund manager at Royal London Asset Management. "There
are a lack of positive triggers... it's no surprise to see some
pauses during an upward trend."
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.1 percent at 1,370.38 on
Thursday, retreating further from the 6 1/2-year high it reached
last week after U.S. Federal Reserve official James Bullard
suggested the U.S. economy would be strong enough to bear a rate
rise in early 2015.
The comments came despite weak U.S. consumer spending data,
which prompted a cut in growth forecasts and hit global stocks.
Barclays staged a recovery in volatile trade after
falling 6.5 percent on Thursday. Some traders bought back into
the stock at 18-month lows after the United States sued the UK
bank over practices in its "dark pools" business.
The bank traded as much as 2.5 percent higher, before paring
gains and rising 1.1 percent.
Analysts at Citi pointed to the "negligible" revenue
contribution of dark pools to Barclays, saying the impact on the
rest of the equities business should be limited so long as any
fine is proportionate.
"I wouldn't be a keen buyer of the stock until we know more
detail about what's going on. To say it's not meaningful because
of its small revenue contribution is disingenuous, as it is
reputational damage that also counts," CMC's Basi said
