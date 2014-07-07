European shares retreat after weak German data

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, still near 6-1/2 year high
* Stock markets slip after weak German economic data
* Total, Sanofi fall after cautioning over results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 7 European shares slipped on Monday
after weak German economic data took the wind out of a rally
that had pushed a leading regional index back near 6-1/2 year
highs.
Some analysts said that while Europe's stock market rally
could flatline in the near term, the longer-term outlook
remained positive given steps taken by the European Central Bank
to boost the region's economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit
a 6-1/2 year high of 1,399.62 points in June, was down by 0.3
percent at 1,389.56 points by the middle of the trading day.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
fell 0.4 percent to 3,2158.30 points, while Germany's DAX
- which hit a record high in June - weakened by 0.2
percent.
European stock markets fell after German industrial output
declined by 1.8 percent on the month in May, its biggest drop in
more than two years, confounding expectations of unchanged
industrial output in Europe's powerhouse.
"It rings alarm bells across Europe that the recovery is not
a straight line upwards," said Coutts' global equity strategist
James Butterfill.
TOTAL AND SANOFI SLIP
A fall in the shares of heavyweight stocks Total
and Sanofi also pegged back European markets.
French oil major Total fell 0.6 percent after it said its
margins would be affected by a weak performance of its refining
business. French pharmaceuticals group Sanofi slipped 0.4
percent after it said adverse foreign exchange movements would
affect its earnings.
But in spite of the pullback in equities, many traders
expected European equities to rally later this year, helped by
the European Central Bank's support for the euro zone economy,
including last month's interest rate cut and ECB head Mario
Draghi's plans to keep open the option of creating money, if
needed.
"The near-term still looks positive. Mario Draghi's speech
last week is still keeping a risk-on scenario," said Carlo
Alberto de Casa, senior market analyst at online brokerage
ActivTrades.
