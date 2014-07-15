版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 15:08 BJT

Tech stocks lead Europe shares lower, Software AG slumps

LONDON, July 15 European shares pulled back on Tuesday, with tech shares leading fallers after business software maker Software AG cut its sales outlook.

Shares in the German firm fell nearly 14 percent after it said it now saw 2014 revenues from business process management products stagnating from a year earlier, denting sentiment on other software firms, such as SAP, which was down 1 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 1,361.32 points at 0704 GMT, pausing after an 0.8 percent increase in the previous session.

Traders were awaiting German sentiment and British inflation data to assess the state of Europe's largest economy and the outlook for UK interest rates. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐