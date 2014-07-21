European shares hit by Ukraine fighting; autos and leisure lag

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.8 pct
* Sentiment subdued on reports of Donetsk assault
* Auto stocks lead declines on emerging market weakness
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 21 European shares fell on Monday
as fighting erupted in eastern Ukraine, while sales data from
French carmaker Peugeot raised concern about demand from
emerging markets.
A reported assault by Ukrainian tanks on rebel-held Donetsk
- the first major eruption of violence there since a Malaysian
airliner was shot down last week - undercut investor sentiment.
The five-month conflict in Ukraine has added to concerns for
European exporters already struggling with unfavourable currency
fluctuations.
Peugeot's shares fell 3.8 percent after it said
deliveries fell 25.8 percent in Russia, 26.8 percent in Latin
America and 37.2 percent in Africa and the Middle East.
Shares in Fiat and Renault each shed over
1 percent despite encouraging sales figures from Europe's
peripheral markets, leaving the STOXX 600 auto and parts index
down 1.1 percent.
Investors were positioning for some weak emerging-market
figures when auto makers report quarterly figures over the next
few weeks.
"There are so many weak spots in the global (auto) markets,
and the deterioration in Russia has contributed to the negative
sentiment," said Juergen Pieper, an auto analyst at Metzler
Equities. "It's demand and (emerging) currency (weakness) ...
The effect is not so small ... (The auto sector) needs quite a
convincing quarter to change the trend."
Elsewhere, Israel showing no signs of scaling back its
assault on Gaza, and the potential impact on tourism of
instability in parts of eastern Europe and the Middle East hit
the travel and leisure sector, which fell 1 percent.
Calls are multiplying in the West for new sanctions against
Moscow over last week's downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight
over eastern Ukraine, widely blamed on pro-Russian separatists.
Russia challenged the accusations on Monday.
"The proximity to the Ukraine crisis does cause European
investors to be a bit more circumspect over the issues there,
while Wall Street is more distant and seems to be able to push
on regardless," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, analyst at Charles
Stanley, said.
Batstone-Carr said that concerns over retaliatory moves by
Russia, included the possibility that they might switch off gas
taps to Europe, made European investors especially nervous.
While euro zone blue-chip companies get only 0.3 percent of
their revenues from eastern Europe, Russia is a key provider of
energy to many western European countries, notably Germany and
Italy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.5
percent at 1,355.64 points by 1428 GMT. The euro zone Euro STOXX
50 fell 0.8 percent to 3,137.61 points.
Nicolas Suiffet, a technical analyst at Trading Central,
said futures on the EuroSTOXX 50 were still meeting
resistance, despite a rebound on Friday.
"As long as 3,208 is resistance, look for choppy price
action with a bearish bias," Suiffet said.
Outperforming was private bank Julius Baer after
it posted adjusted net profit that beat forecasts. Volume on the
stock was twice its full-day average for the past three months.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Larry King)