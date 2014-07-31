European shares hit 2-week low, Adidas slumps

* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.7 pct
* Adidas, Banco Espirito Santo shares slump
* Worries about U.S. monetary policy hit sentiment
By Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, July 31 Europe's FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares slipped to a two-week low on Thursday, led
lower by Adidas after the group warned about business
in Russia, while Argentina's default also rattled investors.
The broader market was dragged down by sharp declines in
some individual stocks, with German sportswear company Adidas
falling 13 percent and Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo
sinking nearly 50 percent at one point to a record low after
booking a 3.6 billion euro first-half loss.
BES, down 27 percent, pushed Portugal's benchmark PSI 20
index 2.4 percent lower to underperform the wider
market, while Adidas dragged Germany's DAX 0.9 percent
down after saying it will scale back plans to expand in Russia
and overhaul its golf business.
Spanish stocks also came under pressure, with Madrid's IBEX
dropping 1.7 percent, as traders cited worries over
Spanish companies' exposure to Latin America after Argentina
defaulted on its debt on Thursday.
At 1114 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7 percent at
1,356.82 points after falling up to 1,353.67, the lowest since
mid-July, with analysts saying the sell-off might continue on
worries about further monetary tightening in the United States.
"The biggest worry is the uncertainty about the U.S.
monetary policy. The strong GDP data and an improving economic
outlook have raised the risk of an early rate hike," Philippe
Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets
in Brussels, said.
"Tomorrow's U.S. non-farm payrolls data may further cement
the view that a rate rise could happen earlier than expected."
Data showed on Wednesday the U.S. economy rebounded sharply
in the second quarter as consumers stepped up spending and
businesses restocked, while Friday's data is likely to show U.S.
nonfarm payrolls rose by 233,000 in July, which would mark the
sixth month with job growth above 200,000.
Overall on Thursday, corporate results from European
blue-chips were relatively positive, with shares in Sanofi
surging 3.6 percent after the French drugmaker raised
its full-year profit forecast while Royal Dutch Shell
gained 3 percent after reporting a 33 percent increase in
quarterly earnings, beating analyst forecasts.
"Despite some decent earnings from a number of blue-chips,
the market is stuck in a range, with many negative catalysts
including Argentina's default at the forefront of investors'
minds," said Lionel Jardin, head of institutional sales at Assya
Capital, in Paris.
About 40 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies have
reported results so far in the earnings season, of which 55
percent have met or beaten profit forecast, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data.
On average, quarterly profits are up 7.1 percent
year-over-year, data shows, but revenues are down 1.5 percent,
fuelling concerns over the earnings trend.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)