BMW, C. Agricole boost European shares after results

LONDON Aug 5 European shares traded a touch
higher early on Tuesday as strong results from German car maker
BMW and other blue-chip stocks supported an otherwise subdued
market.
Shares in BMW traded 2.9 percent higher after the
luxury car maker reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter
operating profit, helped by new offroad models and strong China
sales.
France's third-biggest listed bank, Credit Agricole
, rose 4.9 percent after its own quarterly results.
Brokers said the bank's profit before taxes was higher than they
expected.
It was the top riser on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index, which was 0.3 percent higher at 1,334.41 points
at 0708 GMT.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)