BMW, C. Agricole boost European shares after results

LONDON Aug 5 European shares traded a touch higher early on Tuesday as strong results from German car maker BMW and other blue-chip stocks supported an otherwise subdued market.

Shares in BMW traded 2.9 percent higher after the luxury car maker reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter operating profit, helped by new offroad models and strong China sales.

France's third-biggest listed bank, Credit Agricole , rose 4.9 percent after its own quarterly results. Brokers said the bank's profit before taxes was higher than they expected.

It was the top riser on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was 0.3 percent higher at 1,334.41 points at 0708 GMT. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)