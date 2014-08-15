European shares rise early; helped by BHP

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct
* Low volumes expected due to public holiday in Europe
* FTSEurofirst set to post biggest weekly gain in 6 months
* Euro STOXX 50 halted by key resistance level
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 15 European shares rose in early
trade on Friday, gaining ground for the fourth time in five
sessions, helped by BHP Billion after the world's
biggest miner said it could spin off assets.
Trading volumes were expected to be low on Friday due to a
public holiday in a number of European countries, although most
national bourses were open.
Shares in BHP rose 2.8 percent after the group confirmed its
preference for a demerger of unwanted aluminium, manganese and
nickel assets.
Other mining stocks rose, with Rio Tinto up 1.4
percent and Anglo American up 1.2 percent.
Friday's gains mirrored a rally on Wall Street on Thursday,
fuelled by conciliatory comments from Russian President Vladimir
Putin, which helped ease worries over the Ukrainian conflict.
But despite Putin's comments, tensions remained high between
Russia and Ukraine. Dozens of heavy Russian military vehicles
massed near the border, where a Russian convoy with humanitarian
aid came to a halt as Moscow and Kiev struggled to agree on
border crossing procedures.
"It's still quite tense in Ukraine, but the market is
getting used to it," a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded
fund trader said.
"Indexes are in a technical bounce from the July sell-off,
and they should remain range-bound today due to the public
holiday in many countries."
At 0736 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,334.45 points.
The benchmark was set to post its biggest weekly gain since
mid-February, up 2.1 percent, bouncing back from a sharp
pull-back started in late June that had been sparked by fears of
escalation in the Ukrainian conflict as well as Western
sanctions against Russia.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
gained 0.3 percent to 3,068.20 points, but was halted by a
strong technical resistance at around 3,071 points, representing
the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's recent
two-week slide.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.5
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.3 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.2 percent.
Shares in German airline Lufthansa rose 3.6
percent, the top gainers among European blue-chips.
German business daily Handelsblatt reported that politicians
from the conservative CDU and centre-left SPD parties will ask
the federal transport minister to come up with a proposal that
will see the air traffic tax in Germany being scrapped. German
airlines say the tax costs them around 1 billion euros a year,
with the lion's share being paid by Lufthansa.
