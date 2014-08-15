Germany's DAX leads European share sell-off on heightened Ukraine jitters

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct
* Russia-exposed DAX leads regional fallers
* BHP up on spin-off prospects; miners buck weak trend
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 15 European shares sharply reversed
earlier gains to end in negative territory on Friday, led down
by the Russia-exposed DAX index, on news of a Ukrainian attack
on a Russian convoy.
Ukraine said its forces had attacked and partly destroyed a
Russian armoured column that entered Ukrainian territory
overnight, a firefight which, if confirmed, would mark a
dramatic worsening of the conflict.
Equities had been underpinned most of the session by
expectations for a continuation of ultra-loose monetary policy
after poor U.S. and euro zone data.
But the news of the clash saw the FTSEurofirst 300,
up almost 1 percent earlier on Friday, drop 0.5 percent to
1,323.10 points. Germany's DAX, dominated by firms
heavily dependent on Russian energy, sank 1.4 percent.
Some fund managers were avoiding equities, for now.
"Markets remain at the mercy of the latest headlines. (I
would) stay on the sidelines for the next few days," said Lex
van Dam, a hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital.
MINER STRENGTH
Mining stocks eked out small gains, helped by BHP Billiton
after the world's biggest miner confirmed its preference
for a demerger of unwanted aluminium, manganese and nickel
assets. Its shares rose 1.2 percent.
Mining firms have been shedding assets in recent years in a
bid to boost profits in the face of falling commodity prices,
strengthening the investment case for the sector.
"(Capital) discipline is something that's very important, I
think, to see share price performance ... It is encouraging for
the sector overall," James Butterfill head of equity strategy at
Coutts, said.
Peer Rio Tinto climbed 0.9 percent.
Trading volumes were relatively resilient in spite of a
public holiday in a number of European countries - although
stock markets mostly remained open across the region, apart from
a few countries including Italy and Greece.
The FTSEurofirst 300 traded almost 90 percent of its 90-day
daily average on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson and Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)