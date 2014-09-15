REFILE-European shares fall on poor China data, SABMiller up

(Adds dropped word 'up' in final paragraph)
LONDON, Sept 15 European equities fell in early
trading on Monday after disappointing macroeconomic data from
China raised concerns about the pace of economic growth in the
world's second-biggest economy.
Weekend data showed China's factory output grew at the
weakest pace in nearly six years in August while growth in other
key sectors also cooled, increasing fears the world's
second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp slowdown unless
Beijing takes fresh stimulus measures.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index dropped 1.2
percent, the biggest sectoral faller in Europe, while the basic
resources index fell 0.4 percent, tracking two-year low
crude oil prices and three-month low copper prices.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,377.38 points.
On the mergers and acquisitions front, Dutch brewer Heineken
said on Sunday it was approached by larger rival
SABMiller about a potential takeover but that its
controlling shareholder intended to keep the company
independent.
Heineken and SABMiller shares were up 3.6 percent and 4.8
percent respectively.
