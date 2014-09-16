版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 16日 星期二 15:11 BJT

Orange weighs on European shares after Jazztel deal

LONDON, Sept 16 European equity markets edged lower on Tuesday, keeping within their recent range while mergers & acquisitions activity took centre stage after a wave of bids.

France's Orange fell 0.7 percent after saying late on Monday it reached a deal to buy Spanish fixed line telecommunications operator Jazztel, whose shares surged 6 percent.

Italian defence group Finmeccanica rose 0.7 percent after saying it has received four non-binding offers for its railway units Ansaldo STS, up 1.1 percent, and AnsaldoBreda.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,379.16 points. The index has been trading sideways before Scotland votes on independence and the U.S. Federal Reserve holds its latest policy meeting, with both events due later this week. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐