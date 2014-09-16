Europe stocks slip as Fed jitters eclipse M&A fever

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct, hits two-week low
* Worries about U.S. rates, Scotland referendum
* 'Expect turbulence,' Wells Fargo AM's Paulsen says
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Sept 16 European stocks fell on Tuesday,
with one index hitting a two-week low, as this week's referendum
on independence in Scotland and the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting kept investors on edge.
The worries overshadowed recent enthusiasm about brisk
mergers and acquisition activity in Europe in the past few days.
Jazztel helped to lead the gains across Europe on
Tuesday, rising 5.7 percent on the day after a 13 percent rally
on Monday. France's Orange has announced a deal to buy
the Spanish fixed-line telecommunications operator.
At 1100 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares had fallen 0.5 percent to 1,375.18 points, a
level not seen since early September. The index has been losing
steam in the past two weeks, pending the Fed's meeting and
Scotland's referendum.
"Generally, there's been some turbulence every time the Fed
has moved from accommodation to tightening," said Jim Paulsen,
chief investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management,
which has $490 billion under management.
"To think that in the mother of all monetary easing cycles,
which is what we're going through, we're going to turn the
monetary boat without any turbulence is unrealistic. But this
will bring a lot of buying opportunities for the long term."
The Fed will begin its two-day policy meeting later on
Tuesday, and investors will be watching for clues on the timing
of the first rate hike in more than eight years. The Fed will
also release economic and interest rate projections, extending
their forecast horizon through 2017.
Recent talk that the Fed might turn hawkish, possibly by
dropping its commitment to keeping interest rates low, has
pushed up U.S. Treasury yields.
UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent on Tuesday
- underperforming Germany's DAX index and France's CAC
40, both down 0.4 percent - as investors trimmed their
exposure to UK equities before Scotland votes on independence on
Thursday.
Shares in Standard Life were down 1.9 percent and
Aberdeen Asset Management down 1.3 percent.
Thomas Cook sank 6.4 percent after the British
holiday operator highlighted a slowdown in bookings in its
German market, which accounts for about a third of group
revenues.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Larry King)