Europe stocks extend slide after U.S. downgrade

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.8 percent, bear territory looms

* Euro STOXX 50 falls for 11th straight day, hits 2-year low

* Peripheral banks in timid rebound as ECB buys bonds

* Volatility index surges 8 percent to 14-month high

* About $920 billion wiped out in value in six sessions

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 8 European stocks resumed their sell-off on Monday, with a blue-chip index dropping for the 11th session in a row, as a downgrade of U.S. debt fuelled fears the world's No.1 economy could slip into recession.

A European Central Bank move to buy Italian and Spanish bonds to halt contagion from the euro zone debt crisis limited the damage in peripheral markets, with Spain's IBEX up 0.6 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB up 0.3 percent.

The Thomson Reuters Peripheral Eurozone Banks index -- which plummeted 14 percent last week -- regained 2.1 percent, with Banco Popolare up 4 percent and Banco Santander up 2.9 percent.

But the rally in the peripherals was seen as short lived.

"We are staying with positions in Northern Europe, we do not think we have got sufficient certainty to buy back into Italian, Spanish and other peripheral markets," said Bob Parker, senior adviser at Credit Suisse.

At 1150 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.8 percent at 957.63 points in a roller-coaster session marked by huge volumes, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.8 percent at 2,356.29 points, losing ground for the 11th session in a row and hitting a two-year low.

Over the past six sessions, European shares measured by the MSCI Europe index have lost about $920 billion in market capitalisation, more than the GDPs of Greece, Portugal and Ireland combined.

BEAR TERRITORY

The FTSEurofirst 300 index has lost about 19.5 percent since a peak in mid-February, flirting with bear market territory, characterised by a drop of more than 20 percent over a certain period of time. The Euro STOXX 50 is already there, down 24 percent since mid-February.

"The markets don't believe that the situation in Europe is under control," a trader said. "This market is very difficult to make money. In fact, this past two weeks have been the hardest in 10 years."

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge known as the VSTOXX index, was up 8 percent at a 14-month high, highlighting the recent surge in investors' aversion for risky assets such as equities.

"The risk premium is pricing in something worse than a double dip such as the one seen in the U.S. in the 80s," Natixis equity strategist Benoit Peloille said.

Cyclical stocks were beaten down again, led by miners and industrials, as investors fretted about the impact of the U.S. credit downgrade on global growth.

Rio Tinto fell 4.4 percent, Siemens (SIEGn.DE) dropped 2.7 percent and Airbus parent EADS sank 5.7 percent.

Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was down 1.8 percent, Germany's DAX index down 2.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 1.8 percent.

In a note to clients, UniCredit retained its defensive stance with an "underweight" recommendation on euro zone equities, and cuts its year-end target for the Euro STOXX 50 index by 8.6 percent to 2,650 points with a negative revision risk.

"A rapid resolution of the deficit and competitiveness problems in EMU is not possible -- and consequently nor is a rapid end to the crisis," it said in the note.

(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier in Paris, and by Joanne Frearson and Dominic Lau in London; Editing by David Cowell)

