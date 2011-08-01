HSBC leads rally as U.S. debt deal boosts Europe stocks

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 pct

* U.S. debt deal removes tension, Congress vote eyed

* Volatility index falls, but remains above 25

* HSBC soars after posting strong results

* For up-to-the-minute market news, click on

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 1 European stocks rallied on Monday as investors applauded a debt deal to avoid a U.S. default, but gains were capped as a number of market players doubted it would help the world's biggest economy avoid a credit downgrade.

Global bank HSBC was the top gainer among European blue chips, surging 4.8 percent after posting a surprise rise in first-half profit.

At 1115 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,090.42 points after losing 2.4 percent last week, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.7 percent at 2,688.18.

After a nerve-racking week during which Democrats and Republicans struggled to agree on a plan to raise the country's debt ceiling and cut the budget deficit, a last-minute deal was reached over the weekend that includes about $2.4 trillion in cuts from the deficit over the next decade.

While both the Senate and the House of Representatives still have to approve the deal, a number of investors are worried it might not be enough to reassure credit agencies and prevent them from downgrading the United States' triple-AAA credit rating.

"It removes some of the tension, but volumes in equities this morning are quite low as people wait to see if the deal will get through both the House and Senate. Volumes should pick up a bit when U.S. markets open," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Paris-based broker Global Equities.

"The good news is a default will be avoided. The bad news is the deal, which looks more political than economic, falls short of what credit agencies have been hoping for. A credit downgrade isn't justified at this point, but the sword of Damocles is still there and if growth figures remain sluggish, this sword might fall."

VOLATILITY STILL HIGH

Spot gold retreated on Monday, off a record high of $1,632.30 an ounce hit on Friday, while Europe's main barometer of anxiety the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index fell 6 percent but remains above 25.

The volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, is still up 34 percent since early July, signalling that investors remain tense ahead of the vote in Congress.

They are also bracing for a flurry of European corporate earnings due this week from big names like Societe Generale and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), ahead of Friday's key U.S. monthly non-farm payrolls.

Europe's second-quarter results season has revealed an equal split between earnings beats and misses so far, falling short of the near-80 percent earnings beats reported by U.S. companies, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Of the 137 European companies that have reported second quarter earnings, 51 percent of them have come in above or are in line with analysts' forecasts. The remaining 49 percent came in below expectations.

Mining shares gained ground on Monday as the price of copper rose to its highest in almost four months. Xstrata was up 2 percent and Rio Tinto up 2.1 percent.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 1.5 percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 0.8 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 index was stuck between two key Fibonacci levels on Monday, respectively 2,702.31 points and 2,680.06 points.

Aurel BGC analyst Alexandre Le Drogoff said there was room for a timid short-term rebound.

"The index fell towards its year-low on Friday, but approaching this level, the bulls reversed the situation in their favour. This signals that they see the zone as important and are defending it," he said.

"This seems to be confirmed by the strong upwards move in futures. There's now a window for a rebound, towards the range of 2,713/2,733 points."

(Editing by Sophie Walker)

=============================================================

For rolling updates on what is moving European shares

please click on ============================================================= For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary........................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............

Main currency report:...............................