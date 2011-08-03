European shares fall, SocGen slides after profit warning

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.4 pct
* Investors fret over state of global economy
* SocGen tumbles after warning
By Josie Cox and Harro ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Aug 3 European shares extended losses
on Wednesday, led by France's Societe Generale which
fell more than 7 percent after the bank warned it might miss
2012 profit goals.
The French bank took a 395 million euro pretax hit on its
exposure to Greece because of its contribution to the country's
bailout plan.
Investors are growing more concerned over global growth
prospects after a run of weak macro-economic data and also about
the spread of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis to Italy,
the currency bloc's third largest economy.
Italy's blue chip index rebounded from earlier losses and
traded up 0.9 percent by 1125 GMT. Traders said the recovery was
partly technically-driven after the index hit a 27-month low on
Tuesday.
The Italian FTSE MIB share index has fallen into bear market
territory, characterised by a fall of more than 20 percent over
a prolonged period.
It was the first major European stock market index to drop
more than 20 percent in the past few months to hit its lowest
level since early 2009, the height of the financial crisis.
ING senior economist Carsten Brzeski said the weak global
economy might put the European Central Bank in a dilemma as its
governing council members gather on Thursday for their monthly
meeting.
"It is no secret that the ECB would, ordinarily, prefer to
continue its hiking cycle," he said.
"However, with the worsening economic outlook, the window of
opportunity for further rate hikes appears to be closing
quickly, leaving the ECB with two options: either to rush into
the next rate hike or prepare for a long pause."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.4 percent at 1,044.90 points, extending a
three-session losing streak.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 was down 1.1
percent; Germany's DAX and France's CAC40 fell
0.7 and 0.6 percent respectively.
Late on Tuesday, Moody's and Fitch confirmed the United
States' triple-A credit rating after a last-minute deal to avoid
a debt default was approved in Washington, but Moody's pinned a
negative outlook to the AAA rating, which means a downgrade
could come in the next 12 to 18 months.
"This week's decisions on Capitol Hill can only be regarded
as a first small step of a future comprehensive plan," UniCredit
analyst Tim Brunne said.
"The U.S. is at risk of getting the European disease of a
piecemeal approach to tackling its debt sustainability issues,"
he added.
Investors will watch the ADP Employment Report, ahead of
for Friday's key non-farm payrolls, due at 1215 GMT.
"(The numbers) may indicate that the Federal Reserve has to
act with a quantitative easing 3" ... (Still) weak company
reports and weak economics will hinder a steeper recovery," said
Stefan de Schutter at Frankfurt-based Alpha Trading.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris. Editing by
Jane Merriman)
