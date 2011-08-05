Europe stocks extend slide on global growth fears

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.4 pct, worldwide selloff continues
* Peripheral stocks get reprieve after dismal week
* Italian bond yields, CDS prices rise as pressure mounts
* Europe's fear gauge up 80 pct in two weeks
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 5 European stocks suffered more heavy
losses on Friday as investors, fearful of a new global economic
downturn, unloaded risky assets ahead of key U.S. jobs data.
Investors braced for the U.S. monthly non-farm payrolls
number as well as the unemployment rate, due at 1230 GMT,
seeking more insight on the extent of damage in the labour
market after a string of bleak macroeconomic data.
At 1145 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.4 percent at 978.83 points, while the
euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down
0.6 percent at 2,398.88 points, a level not seen in two years.
The broader index is on track to post a weekly loss of 11
percent, its biggest since May 2010.
"We're in a crash configuration triggered by a confidence
crisis. This is getting really serious," said Jacques Henry,
analyst at Louis Capital Markets in Paris.
"Forget sector rotations within equities, it's sad to say
but there is no safe haven here. Even with the big dividend-
paying stocks, your investment is not protected."
Heavyweight mining and oil shares -- which had shown
resilience over the past few months while the broad market
drifted lower -- extended their week-long slide, with Xstrata
losing 3.9 percent and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L)
falling 3 percent.
Stocks in the region's peripheral markets, however, got a
reprieve after a dismal week with a rebound triggered by short
covering as well as speculation the European Central Bank was
buying Spanish and Italian bonds, traders said.
DEAD CAT BOUNCE
"Hedge funds are cutting short positions here, while some
bulls are bottom fishing, but who knows if this is the real
bottom? It's looks like dead cat bounce to me," a Paris-based
trader said.
The Thomson Reuters Peripheral Eurozone Banks index
regained 2.8 percent, with recently-hammered
UniCredit and Banco Santander up 4.8 percent
and 3.5 percent respectively.
"It is a relief rally in Italian and Spanish banks from
being oversold, but we think it is too early to go in," said
James Barber, head of European equities at Russell Investment.
"There is a real risk of permanent capital impairment for
banks if they have to raise more capital."
Despite the tentative rebound, pressure on Italy
intensified, with Italian 10-year government bond yields
climbing above their Spanish equivalent for the first time in 15
months, while the cost of insuring the country's debt against
default rose.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy was to discuss the state of
euro zone financial markets with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero
in separate telephone calls on Friday, his office said.
FRENCH BANKS IN CROSSHAIRS
Shares of French banks Societe Generale , BNP
Paribas and Credit Agricole -- which have a
massive exposure to Italy -- took a breather on Friday, but the
relief was seen as temporary with Italian bonds under pressure.
According to data from the Bank for International
Settlements, foreign banks' exposure to Italy stood at $1.097
trillion at the end of December, and French banks accounted for
35 percent of that.
Despite the stock market plunge this week, price-to-earnings
ratios on the broad STOXX Europe 600 have remained
stable, with the index trading at 10.2 times 12-month forward
earnings, signalling that analysts have started to slash their
profit forecasts for companies, a strong bearish signal.
Economists see U.S. payrolls up by 85,000, according to a
Reuters survey, after a tepid 18,000 gain in June. The
unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 9.2 percent.
"Given the very oversold nature of markets, an in line
report or a little surprise to the upside could be enough to
provoke a relief rally," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research
at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.
But he remained cautious on the broader outlook for
equities.
"Before yesterday we had pencilled in odds for a U.S.
recession at 1 in 3. After yesterday this looks conservative.
The big problem is that the negative market sentiment is
starting to have a profoundly negative impact on the real
economy. It is not difficult to see how this could lead to a
negative vicious circle."
=============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
=============================================================
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook..........
Western European IPO diary...........................
European Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau, Atul Prakash and Joanne
Frearson in London; Graphics by Scott Barber in London; editing
by Nigel Stephenson)