Europe stocks extend slide on global growth fears

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.4 pct, worldwide selloff continues

* Peripheral stocks get reprieve after dismal week

* Italian bond yields, CDS prices rise as pressure mounts

* Europe's fear gauge up 80 pct in two weeks

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Aug 5 European stocks suffered more heavy losses on Friday as investors, fearful of a new global economic downturn, unloaded risky assets ahead of key U.S. jobs data.

Investors braced for the U.S. monthly non-farm payrolls number as well as the unemployment rate, due at 1230 GMT, seeking more insight on the extent of damage in the labour market after a string of bleak macroeconomic data.

At 1145 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.4 percent at 978.83 points, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.6 percent at 2,398.88 points, a level not seen in two years. The broader index is on track to post a weekly loss of 11 percent, its biggest since May 2010.

"We're in a crash configuration triggered by a confidence crisis. This is getting really serious," said Jacques Henry, analyst at Louis Capital Markets in Paris.

"Forget sector rotations within equities, it's sad to say but there is no safe haven here. Even with the big dividend- paying stocks, your investment is not protected."

Heavyweight mining and oil shares -- which had shown resilience over the past few months while the broad market drifted lower -- extended their week-long slide, with Xstrata losing 3.9 percent and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) falling 3 percent.

Stocks in the region's peripheral markets, however, got a reprieve after a dismal week with a rebound triggered by short covering as well as speculation the European Central Bank was buying Spanish and Italian bonds, traders said.

DEAD CAT BOUNCE

"Hedge funds are cutting short positions here, while some bulls are bottom fishing, but who knows if this is the real bottom? It's looks like dead cat bounce to me," a Paris-based trader said.

The Thomson Reuters Peripheral Eurozone Banks index regained 2.8 percent, with recently-hammered UniCredit and Banco Santander up 4.8 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.

"It is a relief rally in Italian and Spanish banks from being oversold, but we think it is too early to go in," said James Barber, head of European equities at Russell Investment.

"There is a real risk of permanent capital impairment for banks if they have to raise more capital."

Despite the tentative rebound, pressure on Italy intensified, with Italian 10-year government bond yields climbing above their Spanish equivalent for the first time in 15 months, while the cost of insuring the country's debt against default rose.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy was to discuss the state of euro zone financial markets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero in separate telephone calls on Friday, his office said.

FRENCH BANKS IN CROSSHAIRS

Shares of French banks Societe Generale , BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole -- which have a massive exposure to Italy -- took a breather on Friday, but the relief was seen as temporary with Italian bonds under pressure.

According to data from the Bank for International Settlements, foreign banks' exposure to Italy stood at $1.097 trillion at the end of December, and French banks accounted for 35 percent of that.

Despite the stock market plunge this week, price-to-earnings ratios on the broad STOXX Europe 600 have remained stable, with the index trading at 10.2 times 12-month forward earnings, signalling that analysts have started to slash their profit forecasts for companies, a strong bearish signal.

Economists see U.S. payrolls up by 85,000, according to a Reuters survey, after a tepid 18,000 gain in June. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 9.2 percent.

"Given the very oversold nature of markets, an in line report or a little surprise to the upside could be enough to provoke a relief rally," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.

But he remained cautious on the broader outlook for equities.

"Before yesterday we had pencilled in odds for a U.S. recession at 1 in 3. After yesterday this looks conservative. The big problem is that the negative market sentiment is starting to have a profoundly negative impact on the real economy. It is not difficult to see how this could lead to a negative vicious circle."

