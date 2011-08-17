European stocks uninspired by Merkel-Sarkozy meet

* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.7 pct, resumes slide
* Financial transaction tax project hits exchanges
* Bank index flirts with key support level
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 17 European stocks fell early on
Wednesday, resuming their recent slide, as a meeting between
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy failed to calm worries over the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0830 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 961.86 points.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was down 0.8 percent at 2,305.85 points.
France and Germany unveiled a plan for closer euro zone
integration, but stopped short of raising the region's rescue
fund and rejected for now the idea of a common eurozone bond.
"There weren't any scoops as the proposals had been
mentioned over the past few days. Overall, the outcome of the
meeting wasn't convincing, with no euro bond project," said
Patrice Perois, trader at Kepler Capital Markets in Paris.
Deutsche Boerse DB1Gne.DE fell 7.3 percent, the London
Stock Exchange Group dropped 3.2 percent and NYSE
Euronext shares traded in Paris fell 3.7 percent after
Sarkozy and Merkel unveiled a plan to tax financial
transactions.
"A European Tobin-like tax is not the solution. Again,
European leaders fail to provide a proper answer to the right
question," Natixis strategists said.
"The efficiency of such a tax is clearly not proved. Sweden
tried to use it during the second part of the 80's with a 1
percent tax on financial transactions, which doubled one year
later. The results were mixed, with a move to London of almost
half of the equity trades by 1990, and the tax was abandoned one
year later as the loss in terms of business almost offset the
gains," they wrote in a note.
Banking stocks featured among the top losers, with BNP
Paribas down 1.6 percent and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE)
down 2.6 percent.
PUNISHING, REWARDING
The STOXX banking index , which has plummeted 42
percent since a peak in mid-February, was down 1.5 percent at
147.08 points, falling towards a key support level at 145.82
points, which represents the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement
of the index's slump from July 22 to Aug. 11.
Breaking below the support could send the battered index
falling back to 2-1/2 year lows hit last week.
Around Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index was down 1
percent, Germany's DAX index down 1.3 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 0.4 percent.
Recent volatile markets and the lack of visibility on the
economic outlook have resulted in investors heavily punishing
companies that report poor earnings or a weak outlook, such as
Carlsberg (CARLb.CO), which lost 14 percent on Wednesday after
the Danish brewer posted a drop in second-quarter profit and
more than halved its full-year growth prospects.
On the other hand, investors have been strongly rewarding
companies that have managed to beat expectations, with shares of
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas surging 18 percent on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by Dominic
Lau in London; Editing by Will Waterman)
