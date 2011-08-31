European shares in timid rally at end of dire month

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.3 pct
* Set to post biggest Aug percentage drop since 1998
* Three-day rally seen fragile as volumes remain thin
* Bouygues's huge buyback sparks hopes of more company buys
* For up-to-the-minute market news, click on
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 31 European stocks rose on Wednesday,
extending their timid rally to a third day as investors tiptoed
into cyclical sectors after a dismal August, hoping this week's
slew of U.S. data will ease fears of another recession.
Bouygues' massive share buyback also boosted
sentiment as investors were pleased to see a big conglomerate
taking advantage of a the recent market rout while sending a
positive signal about its outlook.
Shares in the telecom, media and construction group -- which
said it will buy back nearly 12 percent of the company's capital
at a 30 percent premium -- surged 13 percent in strong volume
and sparked a rally in construction stocks.
France's Eiffage soared 4.8 percent, Ireland's CRH
surged 3.5 percent and Spain's ACS added 2.5
percent.
At 1147 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.4 percent at 953.49 points, on track to
post a monthly loss of 12 percent, the index's worst monthly
performance since the heat of the financial crisis in late 2008
and its worst August performance since 1998.
The index was rallying for the third consecutive session on
Wednesday, but the rebound looked fragile as trading volumes
were thin. By midday, the volume on the index represented about
30 percent of its 90-day average daily volume.
UNDERPERFORMING U.S. STOCKS
"This month's performance has been very bad, on the back of
a mix of fundamental elements coming in such a short span that
the effect on the market was devastating," said Franklin
Pichard, director at Barclays France.
"Political cacophony on both sides of the Atlantic, credit
downgrades, doubts about banks' balance sheets, fears of a
repeat of the credit crunch of 2008... coupled with a number of
profit warnings. All this has prompted investors to cut their
weighting on equities, in favour of cash," he said.
According to a Reuters poll published on Wednesday, European
investors slashed equities and sharply raised cash holdings in
August.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.9
percent, Germany's DAX index up 1.3 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 1.5 percent, while the euro zone's
blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.3 percent,
breaking above a key resistance level -- the 23.6 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the recent slump.
A number of defensive shares were left behind, with Vodafone
down 0.3 percent and Nestle down 0.1 percent,
while banks gained ground, with Societe Generale up
2.4 percent.
The banking sector index was up 1 percent,
struggling to convincingly rebound from a 2-1/2 year low hit
last week following a 43 percent dive since mid-February.
"European stocks have been seriously underperforming U.S.
shares this year, with a risk premium linked to the region's
debt trouble, but also as if a U.S. recession had been priced in
here but not on Wall Street," said Catherine Garrigues, senior
equity portfolio manager and head of euroland equities at
Allianz GI Investments Europe, which has 123 billion euros ($178
billion) under management.
This could underpin European stocks in the coming months,
the fund manager said, but she warns it might not translate into
broad-based gains.
"People have to get out of indexes, get out of
exchanged-traded funds and passive investing styles. It's not
about sectors, it's about the fundamentals: look for low-debt,
high pricing-power companies, with good exposure to emerging
growth, etc. We have years of stock picking ahead of us."
Investors awaited a raft of key U.S. macro data this week,
including the monthly jobs data on Friday.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; additional reporting by
Juliette Rouillon in Paris; Editing by Erica Billingham)
=============================================================
For rolling updates on what is moving European shares
please click on
=============================================================
For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. CAC-40...............
World Indices......................................<0#.INDEX>
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook..........
Western European IPO diary...........................
European Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................