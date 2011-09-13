Europe shares stage rally from 2-year lows

PARIS, Sept 13 European stocks ended higher on Tuesday, staging a rally from two-year lows hit in morning trade led by recovering banks, but a sharp rise in Italy's borrowing costs and simmering fears of a Greek debt default kept gains in check.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally ended 0.9 percent higher at 899.32 points, after sinking to as low as 878.09 points in morning trade, a level not seen since mid-2009.

Banking stocks -- stuck in a seven-month downward trend in which the sector index has lost nearly 50 percent -- bounced back on Tuesday in what was mostly seen as a technical rally, with Societe Generale rising 15 percent and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) gaining 8.2 percent.

"Despite today's move, charts still show a negative bias for indexes on the medium term, no doubt about that. As soon as the gap left open on Monday is filled, indexes will resume their slide," Vincent Ganne, technical analyst at TradingSat, said.

"The question is not 'if' indexes will revisit March 2009 lows, but 'when'. Is it going to happen in the next two weeks or in December? Hard to say." (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)